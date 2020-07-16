Mumbai Police Encourages 'amazing' Unpredictable Passwords Like Shakuntala Devi's Numbers

Mumbai Police often draws inspiration from Bollywood dialogues to make the city dwellers on the internet aware of some important safety issues like social distancing, internet security, cybercrimes, and more. In their latest quirky update on social media, they have used a witty dialogue from the upcoming film Shakuntala Devi which features actor Vidya Balan. Mumbai Police has suggested with a graphic that passwords should not be "normal" and "predictable" when they can be "amazing".

Have a look:

Your predictable online passwords to you: pic.twitter.com/pL4OI5h6H3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020

Apart from the meme from Shakuntala Devi, the City Police has also tweeted in Marathi that Mumbaikars, described here as "heartily living", should aim for special passwords and not ordinary ones. The tweet says, "In the heart of an infinite universe of fantasies, a Mumbaikar who is heartily living ... should keep the secret password normal? It's unbelievable.". It adds, "Make your password special, Avoid Fraud"

à¤•à¤²à¥à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾... à¤…à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¾à¤­à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤, à¤®à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¬à¤¾à¤—à¤¡à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤‚à¤¬à¤ˆà¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡... à¤—à¥‹à¤ªà¤¨à¥€à¤¯ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤ à¥‡à¤µà¤¾à¤µà¤¾?... à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¨ à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡...



"à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥‡à¤· à¤¬à¤¨à¤µà¤¾,

à¤«à¤¸à¤µà¤£à¥à¤•à¥€à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‚à¤° à¤ªà¤³à¤µà¤¾." — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 infected cases every day, Mumbai Police is trying their level best to raise awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus. In a witty advisory post, Mumbai Police used a creative meme from the NBC sitcom Friends asking people not to go forget wearing their protective face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shared on Police’s official Instagram handle, the meme featured a still from the series Friends depicting the character Chandler Bing donning his mask with the text written in bold, “I am Chandler, I wear a mask when I’m going out”. The creative was captioned as, “The kind of ‘Friends’ for keeps!”

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the misinformation ranging from lockdown extensions to curfews, medicines to other cures have flooded the social media platforms. However, in a bid to raise awareness of the cyber safety guidelines, Mumbai Police resorted to Bart Simpson from The Simpsons. Touting ‘Simpson for cyber safety’, the Mumbai Police shared the image of Bart writing “I will verify facts before sharing WhatsApp forwards” on a blackboard.

The post was shared with the caption, “D'oh! The Simpsons are going to follow these guidelines on cyber safety. You should too.”

