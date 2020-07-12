Mumbai Police Join 'when You Accidentally Type' Twitter Trend, Shares Important Message

Mumbai Police’s take on the latest Twitter trend of ‘when you accidentally type’ aiming at certain government guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak has taken the internet by storm. While Twitter is a unique platform that has triggered many trends especially in the recent months of lockdown, the most recent one ‘when you accidentally type’ meme has grabbed the attention of several social media users.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police reaffirmed its position of posting witty content on their official account and used this opportunity to post a series of eight emojis along with the images as per the trend. However, they also elaborate messages of personal hygiene and other precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The post has gone viral with hundreds of people liking or commenting Read ‘very thoughtful’ under the post.

When you accidentally type



🏠 🧼😷🧍🏻⬅️6️⃣➡️🧍🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QimPhz0gvP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2020

As per reports, the new trend started with the K-pop fans, who collaborated on the different expression of their favourite singers and artists to make the meme. However, the meme format quickly took over several social media platforms and netizens started sharing many variations of the same. From sharing K-Pop videos to Chandler bing trying to smile, netizens have been sharing all kinds of ‘when you accidentally type’ memes. With captions including laughing emojis and forehead emojis, internet users shared hilarious versions which are noteworthy.

Mumbai Police share hidden message

This is not the first time Mumbai police shared emojis with a hidden message, just earlier this week, they posted a series of separate emoticons on Twitter for the followers to guess the important message behind it. The post also said that “responsible” residents of Mumbai would know the hidden message, the Mumbai Police opened the challenge for the Twitter users who are mostly confined to their homes due to lockdown imposed to curb the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. The Mumbai police post has two lines of emojis with certain essential activities in one and the second one has houses and hospitals. Calling them “emojis for Mumbai”, can you guess the hidden message?

🕔 - 🕘 - 🏃🏻‍♀️ 🏬 🚴🏻 🏦 🚗



🕘 - 🕔 - 🏠 🏥 🏠



Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.#EmojisForMumbai — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2020

