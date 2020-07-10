Mumbai Police Uses Sitcom 'Friends' Meme For Coronavirus Advice, Netizens Say 'savage'

Trust in Mumbai Police giving good advise with a hilarious post, and they will never fail you. In a witty advisory post, Mumbai Police used a creative meme from the NBC sitcom Friends asking people not to go forget wearing their protective face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shared on Police’s official Instagram handle, the meme featured a still from the series Friends depicting the character Chandler Bing donning his mask with the text written in bold, “I am Chandler, I wear a mask when I’m going out”. The creative was captioned as, “The kind of ‘Friends’ for keeps!”

While masks reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 disease that has recently been proposed by the scientists to be airborne, the Police indicated the importance of masks with a blend of a sense of humour and a serious advisory to stem the infection. Internet users appreciated the Police’s recommendation saying that they have been doing “a wonderful job” in the frontline, battling the crisis. Meanwhile, several others lauded the department’s wit and the memes they share from time to time amid the challenging situation and the hardships to keep people entertained.

“Mumbai police, Love from Chennai,” a user on Instagram wrote in the comments thread. “Meanwhile Janice "OMG EHEHEHE",” wrote another. “Love this,” said the third. Mumbai Police is known for its innovative ways to spread awareness and they manage to win the hearts of netizens by urging people to take precautions from time to time. Earlier, in one such post, with a subtle dose of humour, the police department urged people to only step out for essentials as they shared an image of Chrome Dino game, the T-rex game.

Read: Mumbai Police Share Liverpool FC Anthem To Raise COVID-19 Awareness, Netizens Say ‘savage’

Read: Mumbai Police Share Hidden Message Related To Lockdown, Can You Decode?

That's a "fabulosaurus"

In the meme to advise people to do only essential movement earlier, Police posted a meme with a caption on the image that read, “err_dinosaur_disconnected”. Mumbai Police explained that the ’T-rex is dino-snoring’ and ‘he only steps out for essentials’. With #ConnectWithTheRules, the police department asked people to stay home and only step out for essentials. The post garnered hundreds of likes several comments as users were stunned at police’s wit in issuing an advisory. While one internet user wrote, "That's a fabulosaurus”, another added, “Ok Google .. How to like a post Twice?” One internet user even joked and wrote, “Ok you give me money I'll stay at home”.

T-Rex is dino-snoring at his home.

He only steps out for essentials, like you should. #StayHomeStaySafe#ConnectWithTheRules pic.twitter.com/6NJ7AbLftJ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Director At Top Production Company Questioned By Mumbai Police

Read: Mumbai Police's Sly Dig At Liverpool's Premier League Title Win Impresses Twitterati

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.