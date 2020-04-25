Heartbreaking Pic Of Cops Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Netizens Laud The #CoronaWarriors

As the nation is under lockdown until May 3 and police personnel are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus pandemic, a picture of two cops sleeping on the ground after duty has taken the internet by storm.

On April 42, IPS officer Madhur Verma shared that picture and applauded the two police officers for working hard during such unprecedented times. Verma, who is Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Inspector General of Police, also called the cops ‘Corona Warriors’.

While sharing the image, Verma lauded the cops for their dedication. He said that eight hours of sleep on a comfortable bed is surely a luxury when one is a police officer. In the image, one can see the two cops sleeping on the floor with their lathis and helmets beside them.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is... if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

'Heroes on duty'

The image has now been widely shared of various social media platforms. Verma’s post has garnered over 45,000 likes and received thousands of comments. Several netizens have praised the two cops and thanked them for their courage and dedication in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

a big salute to true warrior let's always respect nd support them🙏🙏 — Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020

We salute to all police force🙏🌹🙏 — vijay sinha (@vijayv2) April 24, 2020

Heart breaking.. But these department are real warriors of corona.. Thank you sir for your wonderful work to save as.. Proud — Saddam Ali Khan "Proud Indian" (@saddamalikhan20) April 24, 2020

And after the brief 40 winks, back to work with a smile. Seeing these boys resting in the battle trenches makes me proud that I too once wore the khakhis of the police force. — Vinod Sharma (@mrikar2730vinod) April 24, 2020

In this dreadful situation we all stay at home with our family while these #CoronaWarriors serving our nation at the threat of their lives.

No words of admiration for their duties rendering for us🙏🙏🙏 — Jyoti Pandya (@JyotiPandya13) April 24, 2020

Heroes on duty...though they are taking a nap but I am sure they are totally awake and we trust them on our lives. — Anil Kumar (@emperoofhearts) April 24, 2020

