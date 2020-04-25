Heartbreaking Pic Of Cops Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Netizens Laud The #CoronaWarriors

What’s Viral

As the nation is under lockdown until May 3 and police personnel are on the frontline, a picture of two cops sleeping on the ground has gone viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Police

As the nation is under lockdown until May 3 and police personnel are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus pandemic, a picture of two cops sleeping on the ground after duty has taken the internet by storm.

On April 42, IPS officer Madhur Verma shared that picture and applauded the two police officers for working hard during such unprecedented times. Verma, who is Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Inspector General of Police, also called the cops ‘Corona Warriors’. 

While sharing the image, Verma lauded the cops for their dedication. He said that eight hours of sleep on a comfortable bed is surely a luxury when one is a police officer. In the image, one can see the two cops sleeping on the floor with their lathis and helmets beside them. 

READ: Tirupur Police Enact Putting Lockdown Violators In Ambulance With Fake COVID Patient; See

'Heroes on duty'

The image has now been widely shared of various social media platforms. Verma’s post has garnered over 45,000 likes and received thousands of comments. Several netizens have praised the two cops and thanked them for their courage and dedication in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ: Good News: From Trump's 'disinfectant' Anecdote To 'pillow Challenge', Netizens Are Amused

READ: Elephants Walking In Queue Stuns Twitter, Netizens Laud Their Discipline

READ: International Sculpture Day 2020: Know About Sudarsan Pattnaik, The Famous Sand Artist

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories