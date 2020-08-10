Mumbai: Residents Welcome Female Figures On Traffic Signal Signages

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed the male figures on traffic signals with the female ones at around 120 pedestrian crossings in Mumbai's G North ward. The recent move has been praised by the Mumbaikars, with many seeing this a step towards gender equality.

Locals applaud the move

Nimisha Warrier, a Mumbai resident, told ANI that it is a very good step taken by the authorities. She also said that people have started recognising women's power and are given equal importance in society.

Another resident Bijon Batra, echoed Warrier's sentiments praised the authorities for the initiative. Batra told ANI, "It's a very good thing done by the authorities. Women are doing very well in every sector these days. We need to push our women to lead". The change in traffic signages is part of BMC's cultural spine project.

The BMC tweeted, "Traffic signals on SVS Road, Dadar - the cultural spine of Mumbai - now feature female figures, guiding drivers and pedestrians. This small step in support of gender equality makes Mumbai the first Indian city to represent women on road signages."

Earlier, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray also brought attention to the move. Applauding the initiative, netizens likewise lauded the activity, while some poured in more ideas on representation.

