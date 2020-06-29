Mumbai: Sion Group Distributes Book, Food In A Unique Manner To Cheer Up Slum Children

In a heartwarming gesture, Mumbai's Sion community circle group has come forward to distribute books and foods among slum children in the city. According to the reports, the members of the group wore costumes of cartoon characters and distributed study materials among the poor students who are losing out on their education due to the crisis.

Ashok Kurmi, president of the group, while speaking to ANI said that as the schools are shuttered due to coronavirus pandemic and students are bored sitting at homes, the group came up with innovative ideas to distract students from the crisis. The group volunteers dressed up as cartoon characters to cheer up the kids.

READ: BMC Trebles Measures To Fight COVID In Mumbai Slums; Dharavi's Doubling Rate Improves

Duo provides free oxygen cylinders

In yet another tale of inspiration, two friends rose to the occasion by contributing their bit to the fight against the deadly virus. The duo, Shahnawaz Hussain and Abbas Rizvi, have been providing free oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients as well as other patients with respiratory problems in Mumbai amidst the pandemic.

Abbas Rizvi lost his six-month pregnant cousin because she was not able to get oxygen support. The tragic event led him to provide the service for free to those in need as a humanitarian gesture.

"My cousin who was six-month pregnant passed away due to a lack of oxygen support. It was then that we realised what kind of problem people are facing in getting oxygen support," he said.

READ: Mumbai Equals India's COVID Recovery Rate Of 58%; City Tally At 75,047 With 1300 New Cases

Shahnawaz Hussain sold his SUV to add to the funds to meet the growing demands of cylinders amid the pandemic, Rizvi said."Seeing the situation of hospitals across the city, we have decided to provide oxygen cylinders to whoever is in urgent need of them. We are not segregating on the basis poor or rich, Hindu, or Muslim. Whoever is coming to us with a doctor's prescription, we simply deliver the oxygen cylinder to them anywhere in Mumbai," Hussain explained.

So far Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country due to the deadly pandemic with Mumbai being the second worst-hit city in the country. Mumbai on Saturday reported 1460 new cases; however, the city made a new high with 2587 new recoveries. The financial capital has reported 73,747 cases while the state's tally has soared to 1,59,133 as on Saturday.

READ: Mumbai Police Mandates Outdoor Movement For Essential Activities, Warns Of Vehicle Seizure

READ: Mumbai: Barber Shops And Salons Reopen In City; Only Select Services Allowed

Image: ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.