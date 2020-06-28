Mumbai Police Mandates Outdoor Movement For Essential Activities, Warns Of Vehicle Seizure

The Mumbai Police on Sunday issued an appeal to all the residents of the city to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government. Maintaining that the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city, it observed that some people have been found violating norms endangering their own health as well as that of others in the vicinity. Currently, there are 73,747 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai out of which 42,331 patients have been discharged while 4282 fatalities have been reported. The Police stipulated the following directions:-

All movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only.

While moving outdoors, wearing of face masks is compulsory.

Visit to the markets, salons, barber shops, etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from residence only.

Movement outside this radius for shopping etc. is strictly prohibited.

Similarly, the outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from the place of residence.

Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.

Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms.

Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down.

No movement of persons except for essential activities is allowed during night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalized.

All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown imposition

Addressing the people of Maharashtra earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray cautioned them against taking the threat of COVID-19 very lightly. While mentioning that shops, offices, and barber shops have been opened after due precautions, he admitted that the lockdown would continue to prevail in the state post-June 30. Stressing that 'Mission Begin Again' did not imply that the danger of the virus was over, he appealed to the people to go out only for essential purposes. On this occasion, Thackeray advised people to take precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He hinted at the possibility of the administration imposing a lockdown in specific areas where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

