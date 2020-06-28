Mumbai Police Mandates Outdoor Movement For Essential Activities, Warns Of Vehicle Seizure

Quick links:
The Mumbai Police on Sunday issued an appeal to all the residents of the city to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government. Maintaining that the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city, it observed that some people have been found violating norms endangering their own health as well as that of others in the vicinity. Currently, there are 73,747 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai out of which 42,331 patients have been discharged while 4282 fatalities have been reported. The Police stipulated the following directions:-
Addressing the people of Maharashtra earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray cautioned them against taking the threat of COVID-19 very lightly. While mentioning that shops, offices, and barber shops have been opened after due precautions, he admitted that the lockdown would continue to prevail in the state post-June 30. Stressing that 'Mission Begin Again' did not imply that the danger of the virus was over, he appealed to the people to go out only for essential purposes. On this occasion, Thackeray advised people to take precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He hinted at the possibility of the administration imposing a lockdown in specific areas where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.
