Mumbai Equals India's COVID Recovery Rate Of 58%; City Tally At 75,047 With 1300 New Cases

In a major boost for India's financial capital, Mumbai on Sunday has almost equaled the nation's recovery rate, reporting 58%, according to BMC. The city also saw 1300 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 23 deaths. Currently, the city's tally stands at 75,047 cases with 4369 fatalities - of which 43,154 have recovered.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police issued directions asking citizens to restrict all outdoor movement within a radius of 2 km from residence only. Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies stated the police. Moreover, the police also stated that all vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

BMC is currently preparing to undertake large-scale sero surveillance in three wards M-west, F-North and R-North, testing 10,000 random samples in non-slum areas. Meanwhile, the local authorities in Navi Mumbai have decided to impose a complete lockdown in the 10 containment zones - spread across Belapur, Karave, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. BMC has also launched 'Mission Universal testing', urging private hospitals and offices to procure antigen test kits to test employees as the city reopens, while BMC itself will procure 1 lakh antigen kits.

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 728, while over 5646 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 19 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 118 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 41 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days, while its positivity is at 23.4%

Addressing the people of Maharashtra earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray cautioned them against taking the threat of COVID-19 very lightly. While mentioning that shops, offices, and barbershops have been opened after due precautions, he admitted that the lockdown would continue to prevail in the state post-June 30. Stressing that 'Mission Begin Again' did not imply that the danger of the virus was over, he hinted at the possibility of the administration imposing a lockdown in specific areas where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

