Mumbai Crosses 40,000-mark With 1413 New Cases As State's 'Mission Begin Again' Starts

Crossing the 40,000-mark, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1413 new cases with 40 deaths. The financial capital's tally stand at 40,877 cases, with 16,987 recoveries and 1319 deaths. BMC reported that 2,01,507 samples were tested till date with 3800 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai: 1413 new cases

Thackeray launches 'Mission begin Again'

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Mission Begin again phases for Mumbai

Phase 1 (From 3 June 2020) allows Outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging / running/walking permitted, self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians, garages, all Government offices will function at 15% strength or maximum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase 2 (From 5 June 2020) allows all markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes from 9 am to 5 pm, taxis, rickshaws, four-wheeler, two-wheeler allowed with only essential I + 2.

Phase 3 (With Effect from 8th June 2020) allows all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Following MHA guidelines, Maharashtra has banned:

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/academic/ cultural! religious functions and large congregations.

Religious places/ places of worship for public

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

Mumbai & major cities in Maharashtra unlikely to ease lockdown restrictions: Sources

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1805 cases.

