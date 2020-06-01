Mumbai Crosses 40,000-mark With 1413 New Cases As State's 'Mission Begin Again' Starts

Quick links:
Crossing the 40,000-mark, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1413 new cases with 40 deaths. The financial capital's tally stand at 40,877 cases, with 16,987 recoveries and 1319 deaths. BMC reported that 2,01,507 samples were tested till date with 3800 samples tested in the past 24 hours.
Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.
The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be self-managed by the society. Moreover, ICMR's serosurvey to track the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. The city is also one of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 1805 cases.
