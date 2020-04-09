Mumbai's BMC Inspired By FRIENDS, Says "Let Us Be Your Lobsters, Mumbai"

Mumbai has been badly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, BMC (Brihan Mumbai Corporation) is trying its best to control the situation together with helping people cope in this horrible situation. Trying to spread awareness and urge the netizens to observe the lockdown, they have come with social media posts inspired by the popular series Friends and Stranger Things.

BMC takes inspiration from Friends to spread awareness about Coronavirus lockdown

To curb the situation of Coronavirus in Mumbai and to urge the people to stay at home, BMC has come with interesting posts inspired by Friends and Stranger Things. Earlier today, they took to their official Instagram account to share a post to keep up the "lockdown spirits". Adding a caption to it, they wrote, "

No one told you life was gonna be this way?

But we'll be here for you!



Cause you're ‘home’ for us too!



Let us be your lobsters, Mumbai.

Tell us, how are you coping with the lockdown ?

Are you cooking like Monica or watching TV shows like Chandler and Joey?

Share with us your stories with #LockdownSpiritsUp and don't forget to tag us!

🔹🔹🔹🔹🔹

#NaToCorona

#Friends

#smilesinthetimeofcorona".

Previously, they had also come up with similar posts inspired by Stranger Things, Modern Family, House of Cards and Madmen. Netizens also seem to be appreciating this creative gesture by BMC. Take a look:

In other news, the number of recorded cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai has reached an excruciating number. Earlier today, Dharavi reported its third death due to Coronavirus, that of a 70-year-old. A total of 143 new cases have been reported on today as of now. The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state of Maharashtra, meanwhile, has reached 946 with 72 deaths and 117 recovered. Meanwhile in India, there a total of 5,734 cases recorded along with 166 deaths.

Bollywood stars are taking part in Mumbai BMC's awareness drive to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Actor Sachiin J Joshi has reportedly lent his Powai hotel as a quarantine facility to house those coming from abroad. Meanwhile, actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have donated to PM-Cares Fund to help battle the situation.

Image credit: My BMC Instagram, Friends Instagram

