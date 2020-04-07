From Eating All Day To Inventing Games, Here's A FRIENDS Guide To Working From Home Right

During the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of people seem to be running out of things to do at home while others are stuck with work from home. However, to lighten up the situation, Netflix India has posted one of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S videos to suggest new ways of killing time at home.

While some of these tips are innovative and refreshing, others include house chores like cooking and cleaning. However, if you have time to kill, here these suggestions by Monica, Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe are perfect to drive boredom away. Take a look:

Eat all day like Joey

Also Read: Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Recreate Kourtney-Scott's Infamous Fight On TikTok

Talk to anything and everything like Chandler

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Has A Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Asked What Can She Cook; Check It Out

Clean and clean and clean some more like Monica

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Stars In The Hilarious 'Coronasito' Version Of Fonsi's Song 'Despacito'

Learn how to cook like Rachel

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Admits She Didn't See Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage Coming

Think about calling your ex like Chandler

Also Read: Jamie Lever Is A Pro At Social Distancing Since Childhood & This Post Proves It; See Here

Prank call your friends like Ross and Joey

Also Read: Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown

Create new games like Chandler

Also Read: Bella Hadid Spends Time With Her Farm Friends During Coronavirus Quarantine

Re-vamp the casa like Monica

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Quarrel with the annoying neighbours like Rachel

Also Read: Grocery Shopping Tips To Avoid Getting Infected By Coronavirus When Out To Buy Necessities

Stare through the peephole for hours like Ross

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Take Online Classes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Have an interesting conversation with pets like Phoebe

Also Read: Is Zayn Malik Hinting At His Relationship With Gigi Hadid In The Unreleased Song 'Hurt'?

Try out testing kits lying around the house like Chandler

Also Read: Tom Holland Is Unable To Get Out Of His Spiderman Avatar; Wears A T-shirt Doing Handstand

Here's the full video:

Also Read: Neena Gupta Has 'lost It', Comments Daughter Masaba Gupta As Lockdown Fever Takes Over

Also Read: Selena Gomez Takes Up Cooking During Quarantine; Shares A 'candid But Kinda Cheesy' Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.