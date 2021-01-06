Video: Biker Helps Couple In Pulling Rickshaw; Netizens Applaud His Efforts | WATCH

Giving the perfect example of humanity, a video which has surfaced on the internet shows a biker helping a couple in pulling a rickshaw. Uploaded by Indian Cricketer Virendra Sehwag, the video shows the couple struggling on way, until the biker comes to their rescue. According to the caption of the video, the biker requested the lady to sit on the rickshaw and then he pushed it using his bike till they reached the main road.

Biker helps the couple

“Insaaniyat Zindabad. A Biker saw a couple pulling a loaded cycle rickshaw on a bridge with wife pushing the rickshaw. Biker requested the lady to sit on rickshaw and pushed it with his bike till they reached the main road”, read caption of the heartwarming video. The video begins with a couple trying to climb a bridge, with the woman pushing the rickshaw from behind and the man sitting and paddling it. The rickshaw was loaded. After some time, a biker stoped and asked the woman to sit with her husband and he began to push the rickshaw with the help of his bike. He used his leg to support the climb.

Netizens react

Since shared, the video has managed to gather over 225K views. "If A/o Wanna See nd FEEL what's Humanity is......Dis Obviously Is An Perfect Example..... Life is Toooooooooooooooooooo SHORT nd HENCE Be Human.... FOREVER....", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "We all should be learning from biker because if we are really human being then should be help each other anyway Love u buddy U have won million heart Keep it for ahead...maza aa gya..". Tweeple can be seen retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "Nice gesture. Kudos to the Biker".

(Image Credits: Twitter/@virendersehwag)

