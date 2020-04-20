My Nephew Was Playing With A Book - New Riddle To Test Your Logic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the countrywide lockdown has extended to May 3, 2020. Most people are in self-quarantine inside their homes due to the threat of the virus. During these difficult times, many people are feeling anxious and have nothing to do during their free time. Which is many are sharing puzzles and riddles on Social media and Whatsapp. These riddles help you stay sharp during the lockdown. Here is the 'my nephew was playing with a book' riddle that is trending online.

My nephew was playing with a book

"My young nephew was playing with a book and he playfully tore out pages 7, 8, 100, 101, 222, and 223. How many pages were torn out of the book?"

Above is the riddle that is currently trending on social media and Whatsapp. The riddle is short and does not really require and maths skills. The riddle simply tests your observation and logic skills, so it can be a little tricky to solve if you are not paying attention. If you are unable to solve it, then you can check the correct answer below.

'My nephew was playing with a book' answer

At first glance, you think that the boy tore out six pages from the book. However, each page in a book has two numbered sides. If pages are printed on both sides, then each page will have an odd and even number. So the first page in a book is actually numbered 1-2, the second page is 3-4, and so on.

Taking a look at the riddle, the boy ripped out page numbers 7 and 8, which are both opposite sides of the same page. Page 99-100 is the second-page while 101-102 is the third page. 221-222 is the fourth page and 223-224 is the final page. So, the boy only ripped out five pages.

