Myntra Logo Controversy Kick-starts A Meme-fest On The Internet, Take A Look!

Flipkart owned e-commerce shopping website Myntra announced that they changed the logo after an activist filed a complaint with Mumbai cyber police. The shopping site decided to rework on its logo after it ran into a controversy which said it was ‘offensive’. The complaint was lodged with the police against the logo and was termed offensive for women prompting the website to make a major decision. This decision led to mixed reaction on the internet. Several netizens started a meme fest in regards to the new Myntra logo. Check out some hilarious myntra logo controversy memes.

Myntra Logo memes

Also Read: Bunty Walia's Father Passes Away; Abhishek Bachchan Attends Funeral In Santacruz

Everybody is talking about Myntra logo, meanwhile Gmail logo:#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/bMGQC5KRma — Ratnesh (@ratn3sh) January 30, 2021

After #MyntraLogo controversy

I’m also filing petition against Renault's logo 😒 pic.twitter.com/L46CTeQG84 — 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐮 𝟗.𝟎 (@Keshu_02) January 30, 2021

Starbucks logo is also awful. Shows women in poor light. #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/GUZSHr3JA8 — Kanatunga🇮🇳❁ (@Kanatunga) January 30, 2021

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Lauds PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Message, Says 'Desh Ki Beti Is Fearless'

Several netizens took to Twitter and left sarcastic comments for those who found the Myntra logo offensive. A Twitter user tweeted that the real problem does not lie in the Myntra gogo, but lied in the way of thinking of some people in India. Many others fished out a bunch of other brand logos and tweeted that it too, resembled body parts of a human body and the authorities should consider changing it. While many people came out in support of the company's decision and left sarcastic comments for the activist, several others enjoyed the myntra logo controversy meme fest on the internet.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Families Bond Amid Link-up Rumours; Fans Hit Hashtag Milestone

Last year in December, an activist named Naaz Patel associated with an NGO called Avesta Foundation lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber Police alleging that the Myntra Logo was offensive towards women. She had also taken to various social media sites to voice her dissent against the company’s logo. In the complaint, Naaz Patel demanded the removal of the logo and demanded that appropriate action be taken against the firm. Soon, the e-commerce website Myntra replaced the old logo on its website and apps.

Also Read: DYK Mammootty Played Mohanlal's Father In THIS 1982 Malayalam Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.