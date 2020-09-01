Sushant's Case: NCB Hands Over List Of 18 People Active In Drug Network To Mumbai Police

In the latest development in the 'drug-angle', pertaining to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday handed over a list of 18 people to the Mumbai Police who are said to be active in the drug distribution network in the city. This move is being seen as the NCB's first big step towards nabbing the larger drug nexus in Mumbai. Sources have revealed that NCB's list includes people from the lower /middle ring of the drug cartel in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, NCB had taken two suspects into custody, furthering the probe into the case. According to sources, the NCB will require this list of 18 people to be brought in for questioning in the next 48-72 hours.

Read: Rhea In Hot Water; CBI To Meet NCB As Pithani Makes Drug Nexus Revelation In Sushant Probe

Read: Gaurav Arya Hires Camera To Record Media's Sushant Probe Coverage; Republic Confronts Him

4 'big names' under lens in SSR's drug angle

In a sensational development, sources from investigative agencies probing the drug angle told Republic TV that '4 big names' are under the scanner following conclusive proof.

Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. This comes as an explosive development amid investigative agencies probing into Rhea Chakraborty's link to a purported drug cartel. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs.

It has not yet summoned anyone in the case but sources have told Republic TV that Rhea is likely to be summoned first. With the massive revelation of an actor, politicians and filmmaker being under the scanner of the agencies, the drug angle in the Sushant death case that was revealed first by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to get bigger.

Read: In Sushant Case Drug Angle, 4 'big Names' Under Lens: 1 Actor, 1 Filmmaker & 2 Politicians

Read: 'Dope Test Bollywood Stars Like Sports Stars': MP Min writes To Centre Amid Sushant Probe