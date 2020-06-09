Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 451 Vacancies Available For Constable/Guardsman (Grade III)

The Assam Police Recruitment Board has now begun accepting applications from eligible candidates. State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police, recently released an official statement on their website where they announced that they were recruiting for the Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) posts under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from June 10, 2020.

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 to start the Constable recruitment process

The online registration process for Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) posts will begin on June 10, 2020. Candidates can apply for the post on or before June 30, 2020. Candidates who fail to apply for the job by June 30, 2020, will be unable to apply for the Assam Police Recruitment 2020 process. The official website for State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is slrbpassam.in. Candidates do not have to pay any registration/application fee.

Currently, the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam Police has 451 vacancies for the post of constable/Guardsman (Grade III). 316 vacancies are for male candidates, while 135 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. Interested candidates need to be between the age of 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2020.

Those who want to apply for the Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) posts will need to have an education qualification of H.S.L.C or Class X from a recognized Board or Council. Other qualifications that can be important to the selection process include Home Guards Training Certificate or NCC ‘A’ Certificate. The main location for the job recruitment process is Guwahati, a major city in Assam, India. Candidates can learn more details about the recruitment process on the official State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) website.

Alongside the Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) vacancies, the Assam Police also has several other vacancies available for alternative posts. The Assam Police has one vacancy for Carpenter, 35 vacancies for Surveyor, 812 vacancies for Forest Guard, 144 vacancies for Forester, 11 for Stenographer, 28 vacancies for Mahut, 50 vacancies for Driver, and 185 vacancies for Junior Assistant post. The recruitment process for all these posts has already begun. Most of these alternate recruitment processes will end by June 25, 2020.

