Indian Kitchen Tips | Necessary Food Items To Have At Home In Time Of Lockdown

The current Coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. India is also under a 21-day lockdown. The government has assured that there will not be any shortage of essentials like groceries, medical supplies, etc. Many people are still stepping out of their houses to buy supplies and some are still panic buying. Here is a list of basic essential things to keep in your kitchen at the time of this lockdown.

Also Read | Goa: Bombay HC Disposes Lawyer's PIL against Availability Of Essential Goods Amid Lockdown

Rice and flour

Rice and flour are among the most basic things that one needs to have in their kitchen for survival. Many things can be made with these two items. One should keep enough rice and flour for at least two weeks.

Also Read | Oumar Niasse Caught And Slammed By Undercover Cops For Disobeying Coronavirus Lockdown

Lentils

Since ages, Dal Chawal is the ultimate food that every Indian has in their diet. For making dal one needs to have lentils at home. One should keep two to three types of dal in their kitchen.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Zooms Away On Motocycle To Marry, Brings Bride Home Amid Lockdown

Salt and Sugar

Salt and sugar are the basic ingredients in any dish. From food items to normal tea or coffee these two items are one of the most important things in the kitchen. One should store salt and sugar in airtight boxes.

Also Read | Amid Lockdown, People In Goa Spotted Maintaining Social Distancing Outside Grocery Stores

Spices

Spices like turmeric (Haldi), garlic, ginger, cumin (jeera), coriander (dhania), chillies (dry and fresh), and garam masala should always be kept handy. They are not just important to add spice and aroma but also important in preparing any dishes. Some spices like turmeric and ginger also help in improving the immune system.

Oil and vegetable

To prepare any kind of dish, oil is important. One should make sure to have enough oil to last for a few days. Basic vegetables like onion, potato, and tomato should be always in stock. Such vegetables can be used in many ways.