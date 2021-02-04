'Nature Is Superpower': Eagle Plucks Drone And Flies Away With It, Watch Retrieved Video

A video of an eagle flying off with a drone has taken the internet by storm and has left netizens amazed. The clip shared on Twitter by username Buitengebieden features the drone filming a beach and moving towards the shore before being plucked by the bird, who then flies away with it. The video even shows a glimpse of some wings over the camera.

The eagle captured the drone and took it away from the beach. As it flew it over a landmass, one can even see the eagle’s shadow on the ground. It is clearly visible that the eagle had plucked the drone, which was most likely being controlled by a person on the beach. Although the drone was taken away, most likely to the bird’s nest, the cameraman managed to retrieve the video from the cloud storage and is now entertaining the viewers on social media.

Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it.. pic.twitter.com/7vpV97EV6d — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 2, 2021

Netizens amused

Since shared, the video has garnered over one lakh views and thousands of likes. The clip has even prompted several reactions among netizens with many quite amused with the incident. One of the users even wrote that they fear this would be their luck too if they ever got into drone photography.

One user wrote, “Reminds me of the scene in the movie, ‘The eagles are coming, the eagles are coming”. Another added, “Well, from this we can conclude that they must not find prey via scent”. "Nature is superpower. Eagle rules the sky. Sky is the first priority for birds,” wrote third. “Nature 1 - Technology 0. You can’t mess with nature! It wins every time,” added fourth.

Eagle: 1

Drone: 0 — Tony Michael (@TonyMichael) February 3, 2021

The sky is for Birds not Robots — Drizzles (@DrizzlesRain) February 3, 2021

Perfectly splendid — Abiral Ranus (@abiira_) February 2, 2021

Nature takes control — sander van eijk (@slashnrory) February 4, 2021

Whee, fantastic video. I'm really sorry if the drone was lost! — Brezia Tomson (@Brezia_Tomson) February 3, 2021

Nice cut to the shadow on the ground. That eagle even has a knack for cinematography. — Bill Hughes (@hughesaz) February 2, 2021

