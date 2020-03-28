VIDEO: Neighbours Express Heartfelt Gratitude Towards Paradmedic Amid COVID-19 Scare

A heartfelt video of the neighbours applauding and cheering for a paramedic as she walks in her driveway to head for the night shift has touched the Reddit community. In the 59-second clip shared by an individual with the username @legendary, grateful residents can be seen gathered in their balconies while several stood nearby the paramedic crew’s car to pay tribute for her tireless service towards the patients of the COVID-19.

Several healthcare professionals and other frontline workers are playing a prominent role in battling the major global health crisis. Countries worldwide have applauded their efforts in dealing with the largescale infection, as many doctors worldwide are working extra hours to attend to the patients. Amid the lockdown, people in most countries were recently seen thanking healthcare professionals. Recently, UK united in solidarity to all the NHS doctors, staff, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, and others working tirelessly to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Not just that, people have been recording video messages thanking the medics for their priceless service to the communities.

109k upvotes

The awe-inspiring video was shared by many as the Reddit community came together to pay gratitude to the paramedics worldwide. The clip garnered over 109k upvotes in a short time, and over 2.2k comments poured in.” Sometimes you stroll through life not realizing you're actually surrounded by folks who are beautiful inside if you just give them the opportunity to express it to you,” wrote a Redditor. “Yup, sometimes someone does amazing work and none of us appreciate it just till we see just how vital it is. The healthcare workers are the bravest people IMHO. They put their lives on the line every day, risking themselves, and their bodies to countless invisible enemies who will stop at nothing to stop the beating of their hearts,” agreed another user.

