Man City Star Sergio Aguero Posts Adorable Video Playing Football With His Dog; Watch

Man City striker Sergio Aguero posted an adorable video of himself playing football with his dog in his backyard garden. The coronavirus lockdown has brought most of the European football leagues to a halt. Following the coronavirus pandemic news, footballers have been advised to remain indoors. However, Man City striker Sergio Aguero has seemingly found a way to keep himself busy amid the coronavirus lockdown with his backyard buddy.

Coronavirus pandemic news leads to suspension of the Premier League

The news revolving around the coronavirus pandemic forced the English FA to suspend all pro-football in the country until April 30, at the very least. Footballers have had to continue their training from home and remain indoors in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Some footballers decided to take part in the Stay At Home Challenge to keep themselves and their fans entertained during this difficult period.

Man City star Sergio Aguero practising at backyard garden

Although Sergio Aguero wasn't keen on completing the Stay At Home Challenge, the Man City attacker assured his fans while in coronavirus lockdown at home. The all-time top goalscorer for Man City is usually a menace for opposition defenders but with nobody to get past, Sergio Aguero has been forced to practise in his own backyard garden. However, the Man City striker seems to have found an enthusiastic companion to have a kickabout with.

Man City star Sergio Aguero plays football with Dachshund

The Man City star appeared in a video practising his football skills in the garden and used the wall as a teammate to trick his opponent, a Dachshund. Sergio Aguero attempted to dupe the Dachshund but failed in his attempt when the ball rebounded off the wall. The Dachshund was in possession for a brief while, scampering about before eventually surrendering the ball back to the Man City talisman. Here is Sergio Aguero enjoying a football session during the coronavirus lockdown:

Agüero brincando com o seu doguinho ⚽️🐶 pic.twitter.com/QBSzbdIs9I — Sergio Agüero Brasil (@SergioAgueroBR_) March 27, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus lockdown

The World Health Organisation (WHO) deemed the coronavirus a 'pandemic' and issued a warning to the world regarding the spread of the virus. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, the total death toll crossed 759 in the UK. With the COVID-19 crisis continuing to spread like wildfire across the globe, it appears unlikely that the Premier League campaign will resume anytime soon after the expected date of April 30.

