'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Completes 9 Years; Farhan Akhtar Shares Emotional Insta Post

Actor and singer Farhan Akhtar is celebrating 9 years of his award-winning film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a post about the same. In his post, Farhan thanked the cast and crew of his film.

Farhan Akhtar and his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara team are celebrating 9 years of their film. Along with Farhan, this award-winning film starred Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and Abhay Deol. So to celebrate the 9th anniversary of the film, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a post to thank its cast and crew.

In his Instagram post, Farhan Akhtar talked about how he misses the shoots for the film and the crew and added that he will be forever grateful to have had the chance to be a part of the film. He wrote, “Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9yearsOfZNMD”. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post here.

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, his sister and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's director Zoya Akhtar also celebrated the 9th anniversary of the film on Instagram. She posted a BTS picture from the sets of the film along with Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol. She also wrote, “I THINK WE GOT IT!”. Take a look at Zoya Akhtar’s post here.

On the work front

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink alongside actor Priyanka Chopra. He will be next seen in the film Toofan. In the film, Farhan Akhtar is playing the role of a national level boxer named Karan Srivastav. Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who previously worked with Akhtar for the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur, and actor Isha Talwar. The film is expected to release on September 18, 2020. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s picture from the sets of Toofan poster here.

