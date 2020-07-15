'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Travel Locations: 4 Best Locations For Your Next Trip To Spain

The 2011 multi star-cast film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most binge-watched Bollywood films. This film is celebrating its 9 year anniversary today. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara celebrates life in all its forms. The film stars actors like Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. While the film has established squad goals for fans it has also mesmerized audiences with its awe-inspiring and ethereal locations.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was majorly shot in Spain and featured locations like golden sandbanks, elegant shopping streets and breath-taking mountain roads. So next time you visit Spain, you can definitely take inspiration from Zoya Akhtar’s multi star-cast film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Here’s a list of some of the best Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara locations for all the travel enthusiasts out there.

ALSO READ: 'Would Choose To Experience This Shoot Again': Zoya On 9 Yrs Of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Places to visit In Spain:

Here’s a list of some of the best places to visit in Spain:

ALSO READ: 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Completes 9 Years; Farhan Akhtar Shares Emotional Insta Post

Costa Brava:

The film featured the Costa Brava beach when Abhay Deol decided to go deep-sea diving. It is here that the trio meets Katrina Kaif’s character i.e. Laila. The Costa Brava beach is truly a paradise on Earth. The golden sandbanks, crystal clear waters and charming seaside villages are truly a sight to behold.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Buñol:

Buñol is a town that is located in the province of Valencia. This is the location where the trio and Katrina Kaif meet Laila’s friend Nuria. The film showcased the famous La Tomatina festival that is celebrated in Buñol in the month of August. The song Ik Junoon which featured the La Tomatina festival makes several shake a leg even today.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Seville:

Hrithik Roshan’s character, Arjun opts for this location. Here, the character plans to go skydiving with his friends. Seville is the capital of Southern Spain’s Andalusia region. While Seville is famous for flamenco dancing, it also offers a range of adventure sports activities like skydiving.

Pamplona:

The last scene of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was shot in the city of Pamplona. Here the three best friends participate in the bulls festival, San Fermín. While the scene kept audiences at the edge of their seats, it is interesting to know that such a festival actually takes place in Spain. This festival is generally celebrated in the first week of July. This festival is being celebrated for about 100 years and it hosts about one million participants.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar Shares BTS Photos As 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Completes 9 Years

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ: Things Fans Learnt From Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Promo Image Source: A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara