Netflix To Showcase Special Documentary On ICC Women's T20 World Cup From August 14

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 was played between February 21 and March 8 earlier this year. The tournament ended on a spectacular note as a record 86,174 spectators attended the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the final on March 8, an occasion that also coincided with International Women’s Day. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 can now be traced back through a retrospective documentary titled ‘Beyond The Boundary’ on Netflix, which will be available from August 14 onwards.

Also Read | WATCH: Outrageously Wide Ball Won't Stop Shefali Verma Doing What She Wants Vs Sri Lanka

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup documentary on Netflix

“We are immensely proud of ‘Beyond the Boundary’ and we are delighted to partner with Netflix as part of our long-term commitment”, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney was quoted as saying in an official statement. Sawhney also added that their long-term commitment with Netflix is to grow the visibility of the women’s game and to ensure it has a global platform.

According to the ICC Chief Executive, the Netflix documentary captures all the action and drama from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, which set new benchmarks for 'not just women’s cricket but for all the women’s sport.' Sawhney concluded by saying that through ‘Beyond the Boundary’, fans across the world will get a chance to relive 'one of the greatest ICC events' the ICC has ever staged, on Netflix.

Also Read | Sensational Shefali Verma Consoled By Teammates After Heartbreaking Loss In T20 WC Final

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: A statistical look back

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 saw the emergence of new heroes to the women’s game like dynamic young Indian opener Shefali Verma. The 16-year-old girl from Haryana surprised and entertained one-and-all with her enterprising and aggressive striking at the top of the order. In five matches, Shefali Verma scored 163 runs while maintaining a staggering strike-rate of 158.25.

Australian opener Alyssa Healy also excelled with the bat as she terrorised bowlers with three half-centuries en route to a title win for Australia. Even in the final, she scored a 39-ball 75 against the Indian bowlers which was fuelled with seven boundaries and five blazing sixes. For her masterful knock, Alyssa Healy was named the ‘Player of the Match’ as Australia went on to lift their fifth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Ellyse Perry Adds Another Feather To Her Cap, Becomes Most Capped Player In Women's T20Is

Also Read | ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry Walks Off In Tears After Getting Injured Vs New Zealand, Watch

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of T20 World Cup and Netflix