Netflix Shares 'Gunjan Saxena Mode' Meme Along With A Witty Comeback, See Posts Here

Netflix India recently released Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie is based on the life of India's very first female Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Netflix India is known for sharing memes and jokes on their social media page to promote their new movies and web series.

Recently, Netflix India's Instagram page shared an amusing meme based on Gunjan Saxena. A netizen then responded to the post with a witty comment that playfully ridiculed the meme. However, Netflix India had a smart comeback of their own and shared a hilarious answer.

Netflix India shares 'Gunjan Saxena mode' meme & gives witty comeback for a fan comment

To promote their latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Netflix India shared the above meme on its Instagram page. In the image, 'flight mode' has been replaced by 'Gunjan Saxena mode'. The meme is a clever joke about Gunjan Saxena being a pilot for the Indian Air Force, basically using her name as a replacement for the word 'flight'. Netflix India is known for sharing funny memes and gifs whenever they want to promote their new shows/movies online.

Moreover, fans also join in on the fun by sharing puns and witty remarks in the comments section of the post. One fan wittily asked how to stream a film on Netflix if the phone is on flight mode. Netflix India responded to this fan with a cheeky comeback while also teaching them how to use Netflix's offline mode feature.

Responding to the fan, Netflix India wrote that you can download the film on Netflix's app and view it offline even when in flight mode. There were other netizens who shared amusing comments on Netflix India's recent post. Here are some of the best comments that were shared by fans after Netflix's shared their 'Gunjan Saxena mode' meme.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is currently facing a boycott on social media as netizens are calling out the movie for its 'nepotism'. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, who is one of the main targets of the anti-nepotism crowd on social media. Even Sadak 2 recently faced backlash as it features star kid Alia Bhatt in a lead role.

