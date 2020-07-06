Netflix Asks To Caption A Still From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Netizens Drop Hilarious Replies

Known for their quirky social media presence, Netflix India asked the followers to caption a unique expression of Kajol Devgn from the 1998 Bollywood blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The challenge triggered hilarious innovations where netizens have related the scene to every aspect of life, from makeup blunders to bond between siblings. One of the Twitter users even captioned the image, where the actor can be seen wearing a pink hairband, jacket and lipstick as ‘when girls see panipuri’ while someone else brought in the peer pressure that they face on watching popular Netflix series such as Dark or Money Heist. Here are some of the bests:

When girls see panipuri wale bhaiya adding that special flavourðŸ˜‹ pic.twitter.com/frknB1como — Tejasvi Singh (@tejasvisingh_) July 5, 2020

When u wanted to download kuch kuch hota hai but kuch kuch locha hai got downloaded — Sahil Kumar (@iamsahil_sah) July 5, 2020

The moment When you see Netflix subscription rates....ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Suryas Nikhil (@suryasnik02) July 5, 2020

When you're are among few who didn't watch dark yet ! — S. Priya Rao (@SPriyaRao1) July 5, 2020

When U don't remember what was The plot of Dark ðŸ˜‘ — Lalit Singh Chauhan ðŸ’¡ðŸŽ¥ðŸŽ¬ (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) July 5, 2020

Me trying out makeup tutorials and then realizing what a disaster I have done — Akanksha (@sarcasmkithaili) July 5, 2020

When you realise Kanye West might be the next president of The United States making Kim Kardashian the first lady..!!!! — Rahul Rane (@RaneTweets_) July 5, 2020

When you are all dressed to go out and State extends the lockdown ðŸ¥´ — amarjit sandhu (@amarjitssandhu) July 5, 2020

When you look at yourself in the mirror after following the YouTube makeup tutorial — TheDopeIndian (@TheDopeIndian_) July 5, 2020

Kajol captions her own still

Since Netflix India shared the same challenge on all its social media platforms, the actor herself chose to respond on an Instagram story that expertise in 24 hours. While the post got similar engagement on Instagram as well, Kajol Devgn reposted the picture on her story and added her own caption, "What? No season 2???".

