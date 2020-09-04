'Karan-Arjun': Netflix Asks For ‘wrong Answers Only’, Netizens Leave Hilarious Replies

Urging followers to give ‘wrong answers only’, Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle on September 3 with a hilarious Breaking Bad quiz. In a post that has now sparked laughter in the comments threads, Netflix asked to name the characters displayed on the creative alongside from the series Breaking Bad, however, adding “Wrong answers only,” in the caption. Instantly, users launched an onslaught of funny answers calling the characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman “Tom and Jerry”, “Motu and Patlu” and “Karan and Arjun”, among many other comical replies.

“Name this duo”, Netflix wrote in the caption. While the clearly depicts actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from Netflix’s popular hit series, the audience decided to comply with the condition listed by Netflix India and pretended to not know who the two gentlemen were. The post accumulated more than 2 lakhs as more and more fans joined the thread to take a wild guess at the characters. “Rick and Morty”, wrote one, citing characters from Netflix’s adult animated series sparking laughter. “Jethalal and Tarak Mehta,” said another, referring to the Indian TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma, taking the humour a notch up.

Read: YouTuber Colourises Museum Of Modern Art's 1902 Film; Leaves Netizens Astonished

Read: Teachers' Day 2020: Netizens Share Heartfelt Posts, Say 'teachers Change Students' Life'

Another said Bojack Horseman and Todd, referring to the cartoon characters from the Netflix animated television series titled BoJack Horseman. On other joked, “Jonas and Martha”, the popular romantic couple from the trending Netflix series, DARK. A probable fan of the popular show Suits pointed out that the two men were Harvey Specter and Mike Ross, the best teammates and lead characters in the series that shared bittersweet friendship.

Fans call it ‘Best Show Ever’

The popular Netflix series Breaking Bad turned a hit among the audience after its Twenty three minutes Episode 514, entitled Ozymandias skyrocketed the show’s viewership. Fans titled it as television's ‘Best Show Ever’. Character Walter White known by his clandestine via alias Heisenberg is the main protagonist of neo-Western crime drama, who is a high school chemistry teacher involved in drug cartel, also depicted in the picture posted by Netflix India for the fans.

Read: Desi Women Criticized By A Chicago-based Author; Netizens Clap Back With Sarcasm

Read: Mobile Clothing Store Becomes New Shopping Point Amid COVID; Netizens Impressed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.