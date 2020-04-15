Netflix's 'caption This' Challenge Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

Netflix India came up with a “Caption this” challenge with actor Kajol Mukherjee Devgan’s still from one of Bollywood’s blockbuster movies, KKKG amid lockdown.

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, with major cities under lockdown, millions of people around the world remain confined to their homes. Netflix India came up with a “Caption this” challenge with actor Kajol Mukherjee Devgan’s still from one of Bollywood’s blockbuster movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released back in 2001. The post has not only taken the internet by storm but has also fueled hundreds of memes about Indian mothers who watch with same “funny expression”. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments since it was posted earlier this week. 

‘Indian moms when…’

Most of the captions that Twitter users came up with included teenagers relating the expression to “Indian moms when…” turning the challenge into a meme fest about Indian mothers. From expressions that neighbours give amid COVID-19 lockdown when someone gets out of their home, to Indian parents when their child uses the phone, the post was filled with quirky replies. However, there were some netizens who hilariously related the image to Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn. Others even related Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene to Netflix’s series Money Heist

