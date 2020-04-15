Netflix's 'caption This' Challenge Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, with major cities under lockdown, millions of people around the world remain confined to their homes. Netflix India came up with a “Caption this” challenge with actor Kajol Mukherjee Devgan’s still from one of Bollywood’s blockbuster movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released back in 2001. The post has not only taken the internet by storm but has also fueled hundreds of memes about Indian mothers who watch with same “funny expression”. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments since it was posted earlier this week.

‘Indian moms when…’

Most of the captions that Twitter users came up with included teenagers relating the expression to “Indian moms when…” turning the challenge into a meme fest about Indian mothers. From expressions that neighbours give amid COVID-19 lockdown when someone gets out of their home, to Indian parents when their child uses the phone, the post was filled with quirky replies. However, there were some netizens who hilariously related the image to Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn. Others even related Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene to Netflix’s series Money Heist.

Neighbouring aunty when you return home late at night : pic.twitter.com/yc6GShqt48 — Shivam (@iamshiv144) April 11, 2020

Indian moms when they see you smiling while talking on the phone — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 11, 2020

When you catch him pulling out a packet of Vimal Pan masala from under the mattress... — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 11, 2020

Tokyo everytime when Rio talk to another girl. — 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝 (@iAnandSeth) April 11, 2020

Kajol's expression when Ajay Devgn opens a packet of Vimal. — Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) April 11, 2020

When your mum see you smiling while chatting on mobile. — d (@cherrypieecake) April 11, 2020

The ways aunties look at us now if we go out. Just like old times. — H (@h_lt18) April 11, 2020

