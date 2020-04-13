WWE Releases 'The Main Event' On Netflix; Here's Everything You Need To Know

While almost every sports league has cancelled their ongoing events, WWE went ahead with WrestleMania 36, albeit behind closed doors. For almost a month now, WWE has been hosting their events without an audience. However, WWE is still looking to keep their fans entertained with live shows that are broadcast via various platforms. This time, WWE took a different approach as they went on to release a brand new show on Netflix and fans have been buzzing with excitement since then. After ‘The Big Show Show’, ‘The Main Event’ was released on Netflix late last week. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

WWE new show: ‘The Main Event’ now streaming on Netflix

The comedy film is based on the life of a little boy who gets to interact with his favourite WWE superstars but ends up troubling them. ‘The Main Event’ on Netflix has already received a positive response from the audience and WWE fans took to social media to praise the movie. Without revealing any spoilers, ‘The Main Event’ on Netflix showcases Sheamus, The Miz, and Xavier Woods in prime roles among other celebrated WWE personalities. Here’s a look at the trailer of WWE ‘The Main Event’ on Netflix.

WWE new show: The Main Event and The Big Show Show on Netflix

Netflix has much more to offer than ‘The Main Event’ to binge on for WWE fans during the quarantine. A special show on WWE superstar Big Show has already premiered and fans have been showering their love over ‘The Big Show Show’ on social media. Here’s a glimpse of Paul Wight aka The Big Show from his brand new Netflix programme.

