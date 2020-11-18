Suryakumar Yadav Mocked By Netizens For Lauding Virat Kohli On 'Test Cricket' Tweet

Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav dazzled during his side’s triumphant run in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite an impressive outing with the bat (480 runs in 16 matches), the right-hander was excluded from India’s touring party for the impending series against Australia. The 30-year-old later found himself at a centre of controversy as he liked a tweet (now removed) which poked fun at Indian captain Virat Kohli and the national selectors.

India squad for Australia 2020 series

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav comments on Virat Kohli’s tweet, gets trolled nonetheless

Apparently, Suryakumar Yadav liking a controversial tweet on Virat Kohli did not go down well with the fans. The cricketer was subjected to severe criticism online, with some social media users even dragging his Dream11 IPL captain and Kohli’s teammate Rohit Sharma into their scathing comments.

On Tuesday, November 17, the Mumbai batsman then went on to praise Virat Kohli on the latter’s training tweet. Despite his attempt of making amends with fans of the Indian captain, Yadav was still mocked by netizens online. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Suryakumar Yadav’s words of admiration for Virat Kohli’s practice session.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

Energy 🔥 Sound 🔥 can’t wait to watch Domination 🔥#theBrand — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 17, 2020

Don't give password to Rohit Sharma next time 😴 — Aivy 🌈 (@VamosVirat) November 17, 2020

Goose bumps 🔥🔥🔥

U will definitely get selected in squad one day..be patient man 👑👑 — Unknown (@Sumanth12661041) November 17, 2020

Man @surya_14kumar🙄😂 pls take a break from Twitter u r failing miserably to make up for your mistake..keep faith in yourself n work hard thn nobody can stop you from representing ICT.. — jithendra (@yarivanunknown) November 17, 2020

Bro you can understand don't do figth against another player pic.twitter.com/jvZQRoTZMC — Raghul vj vk 18 (@Raghul64190556) November 17, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli and co. set camps in Australia

Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team touched down at Sydney on November 12. The visitors will face the hosts in three ODIs, three T20Is and four high-profile Test matches during a gruelling two-month tour. The first of the three ODIs will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the tour will conclude with a Test match at Brisbane on January 19.

India squad for Australia 2020: Players announce visit ‘Down Under’

India vs Australia 2020: Players begin training

Apart from sharing a Virat Kohli training video, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared practice footage of cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul. Here is a look at the training montages of the aforementioned Indian players.

The master and his apprentice



When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kt624gXp6V — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of 🏃 to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

