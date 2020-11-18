Suryakumar Yadav Mocked By Netizens For Lauding Virat Kohli On 'Test Cricket' Tweet

Mumbai's Dream11 IPL star Suryakumar Yadav tries to make amends with fans after he was found liking a controversial tweet on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav dazzled during his side’s triumphant run in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite an impressive outing with the bat (480 runs in 16 matches), the right-hander was excluded from India’s touring party for the impending series against Australia. The 30-year-old later found himself at a centre of controversy as he liked a tweet (now removed) which poked fun at Indian captain Virat Kohli and the national selectors.

India squad for Australia 2020 series

Suryakumar Yadav comments on Virat Kohli’s tweet, gets trolled nonetheless

Apparently, Suryakumar Yadav liking a controversial tweet on Virat Kohli did not go down well with the fans. The cricketer was subjected to severe criticism online, with some social media users even dragging his Dream11 IPL captain and Kohli’s teammate Rohit Sharma into their scathing comments.

On Tuesday, November 17, the Mumbai batsman then went on to praise Virat Kohli on the latter’s training tweet. Despite his attempt of making amends with fans of the Indian captain, Yadav was still mocked by netizens online. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Suryakumar Yadav’s words of admiration for Virat Kohli’s practice session.

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli and co. set camps in Australia

Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team touched down at Sydney on November 12. The visitors will face the hosts in three ODIs, three T20Is and four high-profile Test matches during a gruelling two-month tour. The first of the three ODIs will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the tour will conclude with a Test match at Brisbane on January 19.

India squad for Australia 2020: Players announce visit ‘Down Under’

India vs Australia 2020: Players begin training

Apart from sharing a Virat Kohli training video, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared practice footage of cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul. Here is a look at the training montages of the aforementioned Indian players.

First Published:
