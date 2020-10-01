International Coffee Day: Netizens Celebrate Their Best 'Companion' With Viral Tweets

International Coffee Day is being celebrated today on October 1, 2020, all over the world. The day marks the celebration for one of the most beloved beverages in the world. On this day, people across the globe appreciate the efforts of those who are associated with the beverage and the coffee industry.

On October 1, a lot of food brands and restaurants provide coupon code and several offers to their customers on coffee-related beverages. The day is also celebrated by sharing and posting several pictures and quotes about coffee over social media. On the occasion of International Coffee Day, here is a look at how Coffee lovers all over the world celebrated the day on social media.

Also Read | World Coffee Day: Coffee Recipes With A Cocktail Twist On This Special Day

Also Read | Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Netizens celebrate International Coffee Day

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, a lot of celebrities and coffee lovers took to their social media and posted pictures and quotes about their favourite beverage coffee.

One user thanked her iced coffee and wrote, “i’d like to thank iced coffee for being my meal replacement everyday i don’t know where i’d be without her” while another user shared stunning pictures of coffee and asked others to share their favourite coffee pictures too. DJ Tiesto took to his official Twitter handle and shared a hilarious video of people falling on the ground with their coffees.

He captioned the video as, “Happy #InternationalCoffeeDay! Remember… coffee belongs in a cup, not on the ground”. One user posted a picture of his coffee stock at his house and wished everyone on International Coffee Day. Several users also posted their favourite coffee picture on Instagram stories and on Instagram posts. Here is a look at how netizens celebrated International Coffee Day on social media.

Viral tweets by netizens on International Coffee Day

â˜•ï¸ is our everyday fuel. Since it’s International Coffee Day, we remind you to stay hydrated ðŸ’§ and awake ðŸ˜´, in order to finish the workweek on a strong note ðŸŽ¶#SEHALeague #Gazprom #experiencehandball #HANDBALLISBACK pic.twitter.com/kWudRJQt6n — SEHA-GAZPROM LEAGUE (@SEHALeague) October 1, 2020

happy international coffee day i’d like to thank iced coffee for being my meal replacement everyday i don’t know where i’d be without her — nat (@astraIbr4t) September 29, 2020

Happy International coffee day to all dear Muggles...ðŸ˜Œâ˜•!!!... pic.twitter.com/qJuqydwfek — ADITI RATH....ðŸ”¥ (@BinnyRath) October 1, 2020

Someone said it was #InternationalCoffeeDay so here's my before and after, I've had my morning cup.



What two images represent you most before and after your morning coffee. pic.twitter.com/r8IxJsLit7 — Milo (@miloatbranch) October 1, 2020

Happy International Coffee Day!â˜• pic.twitter.com/qq6agVdbHX — Absolute Drinks (@AbsoluteDrinks) October 1, 2020

No matter how you like your coffee, simply black or blended with ice and whipped cream, today is the day to indulge in your favorite coffee. Happy International Coffee Day! pic.twitter.com/v1TBMYC5Iz — Wayne County FCU (@WayneCountyFCU) October 1, 2020

International Coffee Day on Instagram

Also Read | International Coffee Day 2020: History, Significance And Quotes To Mark Occasion

Also Read | Australian Man Offers Free Coffee For Conversation From His Kitchen Window Amid Pandemic

International Coffee Day

International Coffee Organisation decided and declared to launch its first official International Coffee Day in Milan five years ago in 2015. According to Internationalcoffeeday.org, this year's focus of International Coffee Day for people across the world is to recognise farmers associated with this beverage industry. Coffee lovers celebrate this day by gaining knowledge about coffee and trying out different dishes made out of its beans, and rejoicing discount offers by various coffee shops and chain outlets.

Promo Image Credits: Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.