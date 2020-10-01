Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Last Updated:

Coffee is one of the most popular and classic beverages around the world. Be it strong as black coffee or decorated like a frappuccino, coffee variations are just increasing day by day. One can find a lot of options to select from of course unless you like it classic like black coffee or Americano. On Coffee Day 2020, here is a quiz for all the caffeine lovers. Take a look.

Coffee personality quiz

1. If you are a caffeine addict, can you tell what is macchiato?

  • Cold-blended coffee
  • Iced Espresso with milk
  • Espresso with milk
  • Espresso with foam

2.  If Starbucks is your go-to spot for coffee, do you know from where it originated?

  • Seattle
  • Boston
  • San Francisco
  • New Orleans

3. An espresso and latte is quite popular but do you have an idea what is a ‘Ristretto’?

  • The shortest shot of espresso
  • An orange flavoured coffee
  • Brewed blonde beans of coffee
  • There is nothing like ristretto in the dictionary of coffee

4. A classic cup of cappuccino is made up of what ingredients?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate
  • Espresso, whipped cream
  • Espresso, steamed milk, foam
  • Espresso, cold milk, hazelnut

5.  Which coffee brewing device is this?

  • Moka pot
  • Coffee cone
  • AeroPress
  • French Press

6. If a person asked you to make a latte for them, what ingredients would you select?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • An espresso shot
  • Espresso shot and milk foam only
  • Espresso and steamed milk
  • Espresso and whipped cream

7. If your friend orders a beverage made of hot water and espresso, what is he ordering for?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Cortado
  • Americano
  • Doppio
  • Affogato

8.  Cappuccino is too mainstream, can you tell where the word Frappuccino was originated?

  • Italy
  • Ethiopia
  • Washington
  • Massachusetts

9. Every coffee cup is first filled with a shot of espresso, so what is espresso?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • A brewing method
  • A type of coffee
  • A type of beverage
  • A type of brewing device

10. Can you guess which coffee brand has the tagline, “a lot can happen over a coffee”?

  • Davidoff
  • Starbucks
  • Barista
  • Café Coffee Day

Coffee personality quiz - answers

  • Espresso with foam
  • Seattle
  • The shortest shot of espresso
  • Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate

  • Moka pot
  • Espresso and steamed milk
  • Americano
  • Massachusetts
  • A brewing method
  • Café Coffee Day

