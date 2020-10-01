Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Happy National Coffee Day â˜• ðŸ¤ . I really miss drinking coffee in an actual glass mug rather than a plastic cup. ðŸ˜” . . So this picture was taken on 3.14.20 right before we went into lockdown. I'll never forget this day!! I remember feeling somber sitting in the coffee shop alone just in absolute shock of what was coming.. Never in a million years would I have thought we would be where we are at today. What a year 2020 has been. One day at a time...ðŸ™ This is a lavender ðŸ’œ latte at my local coffee shop. @belgiumwafflehaus Love their lattes and waffles ðŸ§‡ ðŸ˜‹ #rushluvs #coffeeart #coffee #butfirstcoffee #coffeeaddict #coffeeshops #coffeeofinstagram #cafelatte #coffeetime #coffeeart #frenchpress #coffeelove #icedlatte #instacoffee #coffeelife #latte #2020sucks #cafe #coffee #creamy #creamycoffee #kawa #coffeelover #abc7eyewitness #simple #simplepleaures #frenchstyle #aesthetic #latte #moretogether

A post shared by Rashmi "Rushluvs" (@rushluvs) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:54am PDT