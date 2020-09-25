Australian Man Offers Free Coffee For Conversation From His Kitchen Window Amid Pandemic

Amid the gloom around the COVID-19 pandemic, an Australian man has been offering strangers free coffee from his kitchen window in exchange for a conversation. As per reports, Sydney resident Rick Everett lost his job as an acrobat due to the pandemic, and with his prior professional experience in baking and cooking, decided to do something nice and reach out to his neighbours for a friendly chat during the lockdown.

Coffee and conversation window

While speaking to a news outlet, Everett explained that when he first started offering free coffee, the window would be open whenever he was home since he wasn’t strictly running a coffee shop. He said his goal was to do something nice and, in the process, meet his neighbours. He added that after some time, his neighbours began to stop by with homemade cakes, loaves of bread, and more.

Everett adds that even strangers began to recognise him on the streets and would wave hello, which made him feel like he was living in a small town and he found it beautiful. Everett’s ‘coffee shop’ window offers cappuccino, chai latte and hot chocolate with some other baked goods. The Australian man added that one of the most beautiful aspects of the free coffee for conversation initiative has been that people now stop by his window just for a conversation.

After being laid off due to the pandemic, Everett has been supporting himself with his savings as well as assistance from the Australian government's JobKeeper Payment program. In addition to his ‘coffee shop’ window program, he has undertaken several other neighbourhood projects such as setting up a herb garden as well as installing a wooden display cabinet that is being used as a communal pantry.

(With AP inputs; Image Credits: AP)

