‘Lovely Sight’: Netizens Amazed To See Stabilised Sky Video That Shows How Earth Rotates

While it is easy to forget that our planet is in constant motion, a dazzling video shared by Wonder of Science captures a full rotation of the earth. It is the Earth’s own rotation that makes the sky appear to move above us, even though it apparently seems like the sky itself is moving. In a bit to understand the phenomenon in a bit better way, the video shared on Twitter on May 25 shows a stabilised sky time-lapse video, which provides a stunning and unique way of viewing the planet’s rotation.

A full rotation of Earth visualized by stabilizing the sky over a 24 hour period. Captured in Namibia by photographer Bartosz Wojczyński.



The time-lapse video featuring a night sky full of stars was created by photographer Bartosz Wojczyński. The video was taken in Tivoli, Namibia and it was shot within 23 hours and 56 minutes. Bartosz also explained that one frame per minute was shot and the video was looped 60 times. The video is not an illustration but is instead real-life footage.

Netizens amazed to see ‘incredible’ sight

It was shot back in September 2019, however, after Wonder of Science shared it on Twitter, the video has taken the internet by storm. Although shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than 1.3 lakh times. With nearly 9,500 likes, the comments sections have been flooded with amazement. One internet user said, “Gosh, being rotated around a planet is actually quite tiring. No wonder we have to sleep so much”. Another user said, “Damn... I wish I could see that star-filled sky from where I live. What a lovely sight”.

