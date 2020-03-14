One-eared 'unicorn Dog' Becomes Internet Sensation, Netizens Pour Love

Rae, a spunky little ‘unicorn’ puppy has been melting hearts on the internet. Rae is a golden retriever puppy who has just one ear that is located right on top of her head. The unique placement of Rae's ear is what makes her a 'unicorn' dog. Rae even has her own Instagram account where her owners share her adorable pictures.

'Absolutely Perfect'

While Rae might have her own Instagram account, it was her eventual appearance on the video-sharing platform TikTok that has made her go viral. According to reports, the fluffy and playful dog met with an unfortunate accident at birth which left her with only her left ear. As she grew older something very strange happened, her right ear apparently started migrating to the top of her head.

Take a look at some of Rae's adorable pictures below.

Read: Ananya Panday's Vacation Is Filled With Unicorns And Rainbows; See Pictures

Read: 5-year-old Wished To Ride Unicorn Before Brain Surgery, His Class Made It Happen



One user commented that Rae looks like she has her hair in a bun and is going to Starbucks to get a 'puppercinno'.



Another user commented that it looked like she had a stylish messy bun, while another user said that Rae was absolutely perfect. Another person suggested that Rae should have a meet and greet cause everyone wants to meet her.

Unicorn rescue puppy

In a similar incident, a Missouri rescue organisation has rescued a 10-week-old puppy called “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn” who has a tail growing out the middle of its head. Mac's Mission, the organisation told an international media outlet that the dog was found on November 8 with another dog dumped in rural Missouri. The little puppy is believed to be a dachshund mix and has tan colouring, soft fur, and head shape similar to that of a golden retriever. After a visit to the vet that Narwhal's head-tail doesn't have bones inside and that's why he cannot wag it.

Read: Bucks STUNNED By 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis As Mavericks End 18-game Winning Streak

Read: Wonky, The 'unicorn-horned' Rabbit Looks For New Home This Christmas





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.