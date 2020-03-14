The Debate
One-eared 'unicorn Dog' Becomes Internet Sensation, Netizens Pour Love

What’s Viral

Rae, a spunky little ‘unicorn dog' has been melting hearts on the internet. Rae is a golden retriever puppy who has just one ear that is located right on top

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens call unicorn dog 'absolutely perfect' little pupper

Rae, a spunky little ‘unicorn’ puppy has been melting hearts on the internet. Rae is a golden retriever puppy who has just one ear that is located right on top of her head. The unique placement of Rae's ear is what makes her a 'unicorn' dog. Rae even has her own Instagram account where her owners share her adorable pictures.

'Absolutely Perfect'

While Rae might have her own Instagram account, it was her eventual appearance on the video-sharing platform TikTok that has made her go viral. According to reports, the fluffy and playful dog met with an unfortunate accident at birth which left her with only her left ear. As she grew older something very strange happened, her right ear apparently started migrating to the top of her head.
Take a look at some of Rae's adorable pictures below. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rae the 🦄 Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rae the 🦄 Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on

Read: Ananya Panday's Vacation Is Filled With Unicorns And Rainbows; See Pictures

Read: 5-year-old Wished To Ride Unicorn Before Brain Surgery, His Class Made It Happen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rae the 🦄 Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on


One user commented that Rae looks like she has her hair in a bun and is going to Starbucks to get a 'puppercinno'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rae the 🦄 Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on


Another user commented that it looked like she had a stylish messy bun, while another user said that Rae was absolutely perfect. Another person suggested that Rae should have a meet and greet cause everyone wants to meet her.

Unicorn rescue puppy

In a similar incident, a Missouri rescue organisation has rescued a 10-week-old puppy called “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn” who has a tail growing out the middle of its head. Mac's Mission, the organisation told an international media outlet that the dog was found on November 8 with another dog dumped in rural Missouri. The little puppy is believed to be a dachshund mix and has tan colouring, soft fur, and head shape similar to that of a golden retriever. After a visit to the vet that Narwhal's head-tail doesn't have bones inside and that's why he cannot wag it. 

Read: Bucks STUNNED By 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis As Mavericks End 18-game Winning Streak

Read: Wonky, The 'unicorn-horned' Rabbit Looks For New Home This Christmas


 

 

 

First Published:
