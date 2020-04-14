WHO Hails India's Lockdown Extension Says 'India Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment'

After PM Modi announced his decision to extend the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement commended the PM's move stating that the move could go "a long way" in helping towards arresting the spread of the virus. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for South-East Asia of WHO remarked that the six-week lockdown needed to be coupled with public health measures such as-- detection, isolation and contact tracing to yield best results.

'India demonstrating unwavering commitment'

"The WHO commends India's timely and tough actions to stop COVID-19. It may be early to talk about the results in numbers. About a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of COVID-19 positive people would go a long way in arresting the virus spread," said Dr Khetrapal in a statement.

WHO in their statement added that despite "huge and multiple challenges" India was demonstrating "unwavering commitment" in its fight against the pandemic. "In these testing times, the action lies as much with the communities as with the authorities and the health workforce. It is indeed time for each and everyone to contribute their best and together beat the virus," added the statement.

Lockdown extended till May 3

In a major announcement, PM Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown is extended till May 3. A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

