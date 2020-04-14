Home Workouts: Exercises You Can Do From The Comfort Of Your Bed Amid Lockdown

Before we all got cooped into our homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many of us had a planned schedule for a workout either post or amid work. Many people also had the habit of hitting the gym regularly. And now that the gyms are shut, home workouts prove to be the only option left to remain fit during this period. As the lockdown has turned many of us lethargic, here a few exercises on the bed for one to follow at home while quarantining.

Exercises that one can do at home

Leg extension

Sitting upward with your elbows behind you, and arms supporting the bed, bend both your knees in towards the chest and tighten your lower abs as you extend both the legs to and fro. Repeat this exercise for 45 seconds and you will feel that your lower tummy fat is acting up, as your muscles will begin to stretch. Make sure, you do not drop your legs down until the timer is off.

Leg raises

While sleeping on the bed, keep your hands below your lower back and keep raising your legs up and down without touching the bed. It is one of the classic home workout exercises and also keeps your muscles strong. Continue doing this for good 50 seconds till you feel your abs are working out.

Legs pendulum

This is one of the easiest exercises on the bed. All you need to do is, raise your legs right up, and then move them like a pendulum, from one direction to other. Continue this first from left to right, and then right to left.

Hands and toes touch

Lay on the bed with your arms and legs all straightened out. Punch your leg as you raise one of them to 90 degrees and touch the hand opposite to it. Continue doing it at your own pace, without bending your knees. Keep breathing and do it slowly while lying on the bed.

Simple leg lifts

For your legs strength training, you can just lift them up in the air and leave them down straight, in slow motion. You can easily take up this exercise while watching television or binge-watching on Netflix to burn fat and remain fit during the COVID-19 lockdown.

