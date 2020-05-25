Drunk Man Tries To Drown Bear At A Zoo In Poland; Watch Video

In what the internet called ”shocking" footage, an intoxicated polish man broke into the bear enclosure and attacked the bear named Sabina while later attempting to drown the animal as the harrowed onlookers witnessed the incident and recorded it on smartphones. The 23-year-old accused could be seen entering the Warsaw zoo in Poland after the coronavirus restrictions eased, and tried to shove the bear’s head underwater.

Shared on Twitter, the 53-second disturbing clip which now has 32.9k views shows the elderly bear prowling behind the unidentified man as he casually walked in its habitat. Soon, he jumps into the moat separating the enclosure from the public area as the bear dives in the water too. The two can then be seen grappling in the water as the man flounders near the bear Sabina and starts to wrestle while desperately trying to force the bear’s head underwater in order to drown it. Noticed by the firefighters, both the bear and the drunk man were saved out of the water as the man was admitted at a hospital with minor injuries, as per a local media report.

Rescue bear from circus

As per reports, the man is now facing prosecution for the attack on the female bear who was rescued out of the circus. Zoo spokesman Ann Karczewska reportedly said that the man was lucky to make out alive, unharmed, as it was the elderly bear Sabina in the enclosure. Although healthy for her age, Sabina was least aggressive bears, however, in case it was other bears in the enclosure, the man would have had less chance of surviving this event, the zoo spokesperson said. The users were left stunned on the social media and were glad that the bear was safe.

