Good News: Doctor’s Day Videos To Adorable Sleeping Hippo, Read 5 Uplifting Stories Here

With the pandemic taking its toll on the lives of people, many have been feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. So here are some encouraging and happy updates that not only give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster amid the gloomy times.

Specially-abled couple helping each other with daily tasks win internet

Amid the uncertain times when most people across the world are struggling to cope up with the stress of the pandemic, love and kindness have proved to be the biggest safe haven. In a bid to inspire people with such unconditional feelings, Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared a video of a specially-abled couple with the woman having incomplete right hand and the man with no legs. The two can be seen helping each other with day-to-day tasks such as tying shoelaces or carrying a purse. At one point in the 43-second-clip, the woman can be seen carrying the man in the basket on her back. The caption lauded the “powerful love” and so did thousands of internet users.

Pag mein Kaante laakh sahi

Pyar hamaara kya kam hai💕



( Even if there are thousands of thorns in path, is our love any less powerful!) pic.twitter.com/WVlfwDSsuT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

Rare red snake spotted in UP, netizens say 'what a beauty'

The rare sight of a red coral kukri snake at Dudhwa National Park in northern Uttar Pradesh has left hundreds of netizens awestruck. The image of the “magnificent” reptile was shared by the Wildlife eco foundation page and according to the post, the animal was spotted outside the staff cottage on the evening of June 28. Crediting the Dudhwa National Park for its diversity as well as “surprises”, the red coral kukri was caught on the lens by a staff resident and its ‘beauty’ has left several internet users pleasantly surprised.

Virender Sehwag posts video of Langurs hugging each other

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently shared a video of two langurs hugging each other, which has managed to capture a place in netizens' hearts. The video of langurs hugging each other is everything one needs to see to lighten their mood. In the video, a langur can be seen walking up to another ape sitting beside some people and embracing it in a big hug.

Doctor’s Day 2020: A look at best videos of medics dancing to boost morale

While the nation expresses gratitude and solidarity with the medics and healthcare workers on the occasion of Doctor’s Day 2020, videos of doctors dancing to cheer themselves and uplift spirits while treating the COVID-19 patients has amused the internet. Celebrating critical COVID-19 patients' recovery, these doctors came together to shake a leg to commemorate victory amid the unprecedented times as they battle the crisis on the frontlines.

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

Hippo Fiona sleeps peacefully underwater, Cincinnati Zoo asks to guess her dreams

An adorable video of a hippopotamus taking a peaceful nap in a glass enclosure has won hearts on the internet. Shared on Facebook by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the 9-second footage shows the Nile hippo Fiona who was born 6 weeks premature and is known as the smallest hippo ever to survive.

Zoo's "supercute" Fiona can be seen dreaming away in the water as she snores bubbles. Calling her nap “the cutest ever”, netizens poured heart emoticons in the comments thread and were carried away by the “beautiful and tender” hippo.

