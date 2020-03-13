'Fabulous': Gloria Gaynor Fights Coronavirus With Her Hit Song 'I Will Survive'

In a TikTok video, American Singer Gloria Gaynor urged people to wash their hands properly with soap and water as a preventive measure amid coronavirus. In the video, Gaynor can be seen washing her hands in a washroom while lip-syncing her famous song, 'I Will Survive'. The 15-second-clip has now gone viral on several social media platforms and several internet users have also called her 'fabulous'.

In the video, one can see her wetting her hands and pumping soap from the dispenser before she starts rubbing, making sure that she doesn't miss out the corner of her hands. She goes on to scrub her hands for a good 20-seconds. The caption of her video also read, “It only takes: 20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”.

'Best handwash'

While one internet user called her a 'legend', another wrote, “The absolute best handwash I’ve seen!”. One user said, “But tomorrow...you’re gonna catch yourself humming this as you wash your hands”. “This video may be the highlight of my having vision and hearing,” added another.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 130 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,000 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

