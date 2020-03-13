The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Fabulous': Gloria Gaynor Fights Coronavirus With Her Hit Song 'I Will Survive'

Hollywood News

In a TikTok video, American Singer Gloria Gaynor urged people to wash their hands properly with soap and water as a preventive measure amid coronavirus.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fabulous

In a TikTok video, American Singer Gloria Gaynor urged people to wash their hands properly with soap and water as a preventive measure amid coronavirus. In the video, Gaynor can be seen washing her hands in a washroom while lip-syncing her famous song, 'I Will Survive'. The 15-second-clip has now gone viral on several social media platforms and several internet users have also called her 'fabulous'. 

In the video, one can see her wetting her hands and pumping soap from the dispenser before she starts rubbing, making sure that she doesn't miss out the corner of her hands. She goes on to scrub her hands for a good 20-seconds. The caption of her video also read, “It only takes: 20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”. 

READ: Twitter Users Come Together To Help Woman Find 'missing' Father Of Her Kids

'Best handwash'

While one internet user called her a 'legend', another wrote, “The absolute best handwash I’ve seen!”. One user said, “But tomorrow...you’re gonna catch yourself humming this as you wash your hands”. “This video may be the highlight of my having vision and hearing,” added another. 

READ: Indie Pup Pooja's Training Video For Bengaluru Police Force Goes Viral; WATCH

READ: Video: Prince Charles Ditches Handshake, Switches To 'namaste' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 130 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,000 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. 

READ: Coronavirus: Teacher's Unique Way Of Reminding Students To Wash Their Hands Wins Internet

READ: Dog Gets Scared Of A Hyena While Watching 'The Lion King', Netizens In Splits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Uddhav Thackeray
MAHA DECLARES CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19