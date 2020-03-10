The Debate
Netizens Share Hilarious Messages As #PaperTowelChallenge Trends On Internet

What’s Viral

The latest trending challenge, paper towel challenge, has quickly become popular among netizens and has taken over the internet.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
netizens

The latest trending challenge, paper towel challenge, has quickly become popular among netizens and has taken over the internet. The challenge involves the use of a paper towel and a secret message that becomes visible when they are immersed in water. The ten-second videos are trending in several social media platforms under the hashtag #PaperTowelChallenge. 

#PaperTowelChallenge

To be a part of the latest trend, the user is required to fold the paper in half and write the message on the front side of the towel with a black pen or a marker. One the back, one is required to write a secret message or picture, which is later revealed only when the towel is put in water. Here are some videos which have garnered millions of views and likes: 

