Netizens Share Hilarious Messages As #PaperTowelChallenge Trends On Internet

The latest trending challenge, paper towel challenge, has quickly become popular among netizens and has taken over the internet. The challenge involves the use of a paper towel and a secret message that becomes visible when they are immersed in water. The ten-second videos are trending in several social media platforms under the hashtag #PaperTowelChallenge.

#PaperTowelChallenge

To be a part of the latest trend, the user is required to fold the paper in half and write the message on the front side of the towel with a black pen or a marker. One the back, one is required to write a secret message or picture, which is later revealed only when the towel is put in water. Here are some videos which have garnered millions of views and likes:

READ: 'Dude With Sign' Has 5.7 Million Instagram Followers And Keeps Growing

READ: 'Brod Is A Legend': Irish President Gets Interrupted By His Dog For A Belly Rub

READ: 'Flip The Switch' Challenge Reveals Hilarious Transformations, Watch Best Videos

READ: 'This Is Brazil': Video Of Men Singing 'Baby Shark' In Subway Wins Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.