Netizens Share Hilarious Messages As #PaperTowelChallenge Trends On Internet

The latest trending challenge, paper towel challenge, has quickly become popular among netizens and has taken over the internet. The challenge involves the use of a paper towel and a secret message that becomes visible when they are immersed in water. The ten-second videos are trending in several social media platforms under the hashtag #PaperTowelChallenge.
To be a part of the latest trend, the user is required to fold the paper in half and write the message on the front side of the towel with a black pen or a marker. One the back, one is required to write a secret message or picture, which is later revealed only when the towel is put in water. Here are some videos which have garnered millions of views and likes:
I get told this a lot. #TikTok #papertowelchallenge pic.twitter.com/GPyxNUS0SJ— Chris Rubeiz (@crubeiz) March 5, 2020
did a thing #papertowelchallenge #hosie #legacies pic.twitter.com/Scj5sK6PcP— ginα. (@dobrevftobrosey) March 6, 2020
우쭈쭈 #papertowelchallenge pic.twitter.com/MIqRIAz4bb— 갱RG (@RGruknow) March 6, 2020
. @charlidamelio will be on our show March 12th! #papertowelchallenge pic.twitter.com/noQD1zXQMD— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) March 5, 2020
I love ❤️ YOU!! TikTok paper towel challenge #gay #gaykids #supportgayrights #tiktok #tiktokvideos #papertowelchallenge #funnytiktoks #views pic.twitter.com/ZlWsrCFakG— Louis Bizzar (@louisbizzar) March 5, 2020
That's deep. #paperTowelChallenge pic.twitter.com/jDfN3A5qtV— Nadź 💫 (@N_Altobi) March 5, 2020
what's behind the paper towel? #papertowelchallenge pic.twitter.com/vA34Ds31RN— TikTok Malaysia Official (@tiktokmy) March 5, 2020
Who agrees?#papertowelchallenge pic.twitter.com/LHUzYg6kbu— ChainReactionCycles (@Chain__Reaction) March 9, 2020
Is it anything and everything you hoped for?— Kandr (@vulmyfill) March 7, 2020
All the stars by: @kendricklamar ft. @sza
Music by: Vitamin String Quartet@WeAreVSQ #tiktok #selflove #you #Loveyourself #love #FYP #papertowelchallenge#sza #kendricklamar #getout #vitaminstringquartet #ByeFelicia#youareenough pic.twitter.com/STkiXBzVHK
No, no, no, with the #papertowelchallenge (sing it). 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uJcbI6loCA— ::[ ADOLFO ]:: (@adolfo_v) March 7, 2020
