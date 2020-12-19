'What's In The Vaccine?': Netizens Take Hilarious Dig At Skeptics With Rib-tickling Memes

As more and more countries are approving COVID-19 vaccines after nearly a year of being under lockdown due to the pandemic, it has also triggered a viral Twitter trend about netizens advising others to not worry about “what is in the vaccine” if they do certain things. From ignoring junk food to swimming in a pool in Vegas, the internet users took a range of situations into notice to justify those specific people should not worry about what’s in the immunisation doses probably because of their 'sense of choice’.

For instance, one of the internet users said ‘if you drink from blue-coloured cups in Blackburn without a straw’ then you should not worry about the ingredients in the doses being approved by the governments across the globe. Here are some of the reactions:

if u ate at this louisiana don’t worry bout what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/UsDH4mKQBz — karrie (@NoKarrie) December 17, 2020

if you’ve walked past this corner don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/4qVmu7xxkJ — J. (@8jj24) December 18, 2020

If you’ve ever been inside a pool at a club in vegas don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine — CRAY (@craymusic) December 19, 2020

If you drank from these cups in Blackburn without a straw, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/7WJMuXQtZU — Nia 🎄 (@nia_s_a) December 18, 2020

If you’ve shopped here your whole life then you don’t need to worry what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/qUoeD9B0iY — Gretchen Rhodes (@Gretchhhhh) December 18, 2020

If you ever drank outta one of these, you don't need to worry about what's in the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/CwPLLIrR9w — Disgruntled Batou (@SlNEWAVESURFER) December 18, 2020

if your spotify playlist looks like this don't worry about what's in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/LJGtmfLO9k — woob (@WoobProductions) December 17, 2020

If you ever ate here at any point in your life you don’t need to worry what’s in the covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/yw5TtYzeXY — Emily (@emilylynmillard) December 18, 2020

if u think these are good don’t worry bout what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/rbvPtHrgpW — sim (@Iesbvmin) December 18, 2020

If you’ve ever worn one of these do not worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/oD9RBjmbBo — DUA ASHFAQ (@DuaAshfaq1) December 17, 2020

if you’ve ever used a concert venue bathroom you don’t have to worry about what’s in the covid vaccine — sonny 🌞 (@wakeupsunnshine) December 18, 2020

If you have used the bathrooms here you don’t have to worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/ISTYThQtA9 — Cullen Roll (@roll_cullen) December 17, 2020

If you survived the M-Cat era then you don't need to worry about what's in this vaccine. — Joe Orrell (@Joe_O90) December 18, 2020

Read - Healthcare Workers Dance In Joy As Vaccines Arrive In US | Watch Here

Read - Video: Artist's Surreal Conceptual Light Sculptures In Forest Show Enhanced Reality

Vaccine approval across the globe

The United States has begun immunizations after approving two COVID-19 vaccine candidates by Moderna and Pfizer while UK has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's doses and was the first country in the world to do so. Meanwhile, Germany is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on December 27 with first doses being provided to the residents of elderly care homes, said European nation’s health minister Jens Spahn on December 26 as the European Union (EU) is aiming for all 27 member states to begin the coronavirus immunisation on the same day.

While Italy's health minister called COVID-19 vaccine as the "light at the end of the tune", nation's coronavirus emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri's proposal of starting mass vaccinations from January has also been approved on December 17. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reportedly called nation's "largest immunisation rollout ever" as her government's decision of rolling out free COVID-19 vaccines to its entire population from mid-2021.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 17 said that all the nations in the Asia-pacific region are not guaranteed to receive early COVID-19 vaccinations and called the leaders to adopt a long-term strategy to handle the pandemic. Meanwhile, the nations that have either begun or have received the first shipments or have proposed vaccine plans include United Kingdom (UK), Russia, Argentina, United States, Israel, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, India, Australia among others.

Read - Mainpuri Cop Buys Shoes For Elderly Woman Walking Barefoot, Netizens Hail 'great Work'

Read - 'Magical & Perfect': Ireland Man Proposes To Dart Driver As She Pulls Into Station; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.