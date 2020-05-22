Virat Kohli Shares Photo With Kane Williamson, Fan Comes Up With Perfect Caption For It

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli recently uploaded a picture with New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson on his Instagram handle. Both, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are part of the 'Fab Four', a term used to describe the top four cricketers of this generation. England's Joe Root and Australia's Steve Smith are also in the said list.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are known to be good friends off the pitch. Both the players are exceptional with their batting and have gained utmost respect in the field with their top-notch skills with the bat and as leaders over the years.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli uploads a picture with Kane Williamson

Inda lockdown: IPL stars showing admiration towards each other

Virat Kohli captioned the picture "Love our chats. Goodman" to which Kane Williamson replied by commenting "same here bro, looking forward to the next one! ... also trying to work out who is taller? 🤔😂". Both the IPL captains possess a different approach towards the game. While Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive nature, Kane Williamson is known for taking things in a calm and collective manner. A fan summarised the picture in a perfect way by commenting "fire and ice" in Virat Kohli's post. While Virat Kohli is fiery, Kane Williamson is ice cool in his approach towards the game and in his demeanour on and off the field.

Indian lockdown: Virat Kohli is keeping himself busy

Virat Kohli, like many other cricketers around the world, is trying to make the most of the coronavirus lockdown. Virat Kohli can frequently be seen going live on Instagram with other famous sports personalities in the world. Virat Kohli indulged in live sessions with his RCB counterpart AB de Villiers and Indian national football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

Virat Kohli's better-half, Anushka Sharma, recently uploaded a humorous video of him. The 31-year-old cricketing megastar was apparently trying to be a dinosaur in the video. The hilarious video of the Indian skipper went viral within no time.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli attempts being a dinosaur at home