Netizens Wish Their ‘funniest Old Man’ On Father’s Day With Memes And Quotes

Father’s Day is a special event that commemorates fathers and father figures. In a bid to acknowledge and honour their efforts, several internet users took to various social media platforms to wish their ‘mentor’ and thank them for their contributions towards elevating them. From ‘cute and adorable’ pictures with their fathers to quotes and memes, here are some of the most trending posts to thank the ‘first hero’.

#FathersDay

Happy #FathersDay Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug, miss u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0e79Fj5j9 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 21, 2020

READ: Father's Day: Express Your Love For Dad With 'do It Yourself' E-card By Google Doodle

Father is a super hero to every child, especially my father is very very great because he is very kind, humble and he has more helping nature, Those who know my Father are called God-like. That's why I have so much respect and Love on my father🙏💚#HappyFathersDay #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/qJ2fWKShYA — Princess Usha☀️ (@Usha_ThePrinces) June 21, 2020

Our dads have always been by our side, patiently helping us learn everything and more. This #FathersDay don’t forget to thank life’s first hero. pic.twitter.com/X52qm015bF — Adheera🔪 (@Ennavalaval13) June 21, 2020

Happy #FathersDay dad ! Not only have you been a doting father but also a mentor, life coach , guide and staunch critic . Life through your lens has always been a set of simple choices and I am fortunate to have your perspective when I find myself at crossroads .#MyDadMyMentor pic.twitter.com/2w10vOerny — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 21, 2020

READ: Father’s Day: Kids Of Mumbai Police Go Beyond Traditional Cards To Express Their Love

Happy Father's Day to the Man,Who taught me to have Faith in Myself!

Who Adore me,Who Brought all the Confidence in me,Who always praise me on my Achievements!

Who Always pray for my success

You're the reason who I'm today

And You know wot?I'm nothing without You🥺❤#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/o0fXhWZmdu — Suhan🌸 (@Madam_Mosale) June 21, 2020

Happy Father's Day to the coolest and funniest old man ever. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/b0XkLdOvZs — Tsonga Gent AGAINST GBV 🛑 IT (@Lany_SKA) June 21, 2020

The Best relationship in the world is a father-daughter Bond .

I would like to dedicate this beautiful song to my #Papa

"You mean the world to me, Please take care of yourself"

This is for youhttps://t.co/0gH7yd7Kwy#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/92av1ZYXqK — 🄻🄴🄾 (@moses_sinleo) June 21, 2020

READ: Father's Day 2020: Rohan Jaitley Pens Emotional Post For Arun Jaitley; Affirms His Pride

Happy Father's Day!“Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I've needed.Everything you've taught me has stuck with me & I'm lucky to have a dad like you.” “Dad, you have given me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love.#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/gIUtGsFVfg — Malika Arora (@TanyaAr6201) June 21, 2020

READ: On Father's Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Cherishes Memories Of Her 'superhero' Rishi Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.