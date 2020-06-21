Father’s Day: Kids Of Mumbai Police Go Beyond Traditional Cards To Express Their Love

As the world celebrates Father’s Day, kids of Mumbai Police went beyond traditional cards to wish their fathers and recorded messages expressing their love. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a video in which kids are talking about their “superhuman” father whom they are extremely proud of.

In the video, the text reads that team A is the cop dads and team B is the cop kids and team A often goes missing on special days of team B to be on duty. While it is expected from team B to be upset with team A but team B's feedback on team A surprised Mumbai police pleasantly. The kids said that their father love, care, protect.

Team A tells how their fathers are brave and fearless, kind and compassionate, and most importantly they are COVID warriors when the country is facing an unprecedented health crisis. All kids tell in unison that they are proud of their father who keeps service before anything.

Netizens join in to thank Mumbai Police

Netizens thanked fathers in khaki for protecting Mumbaikars and saluted the kids for understanding the personal sacrifice of their father to serve the nation. Check out some of the reactions:

Father's Day celebrates fatherhood across the world to recognise their contributions to the lives of their children. Usually, in India, it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year, it'll be celebrated on June 21, 2020. In the United State of America, the first-ever Father's Day was celebrated in 1908 on the third Sunday in the month of June. In multiple European countries, it is observed on Saint Joseph's Day, i.e. March 19.

