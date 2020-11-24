New Jersey Man Creates World Record For Farthest Distance Walking On Lego Barefoot | WATCH

A man from New Jersey named Kevin “L.A. Beast” Strahle set a new record by walking two miles on lego bricks barefoot. On November 20, the Guinness Book of World Records took to its official Facebook handle and shared video of the man walking on lego. According to the caption of the video, the man walked for 3,886.20 m. The caption says, “L.A. Beast has claimed a new record for the furthest distance walking on LEGO with a grueling 3,886.20 m (12,750 ft). Ouch!”.

A new world record

The video that has been uploaded shows the entire process of building the lego path. It begins with the man trying to create a tiny lego passage. As per the video, the man walked over the tiny path for three hours. Kevin said that he wants to try walking on hot coals barefoot. In the last 30 seconds, Kevin can be seen struggling with pain. Towards the end, when he manages to complete the record, he lays down on the floor with immense pain.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 1.6K reactions. "I'm sure his kid couldn't wait to play with them sweaty foot Legos", wrote a person, making a sarcastic remark. Recalling a personal experience, another person wrote, "I am from nepal but when I was in village I used to walk on harder places than this. I think I can also make world record by walking 5 hours on this. No kidding bro".

As per the official website of Guinness World Records, Kevin is no stranger in breaking records. The man has held multiple food related titles, including most ice lollies (popsicles) eaten in one minute, most gummy bears eaten with a cocktail stick in one minute. Also, the fastest time to eat all chocolates from an advent calendar.

