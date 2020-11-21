'Unbelievable': Man Sets World Record With 20 Magic Tricks Under Water In 3 Mins; Watch

The Guinness World Record recently shared a fascinating video of a man performing magic tricks underwater at the famous Pinewood Studios, UK. Shared on November 18, the clip shows Magician Martin Rees of Hertfordshire, England, attempting “unbelievable” magic tricks. The video also revealed that Martin has bagged the record of doing most magic tricks in three minutes while underwater and his attempt was the first time the record was broken in more than 10-years.

In the short clip, Martin can be seen performing around 20 magic tricks, while wearing scuba diving equipment. The video revealed that the magician as a kid nearly even drowned in water, however, he is now challenging and pushing himself to overcome his fear of drowning by this incredible way. The GWR also informed that Martin attempted the latest feat as a tribute to the charity he is associated with that provides entertainment in children’s hospital.

While speaking to GWR officials, Martin said that his motivation was the work he does with Spread a Smile. he added that he dedicated the award to the children and families of the organisation who inspire him on a daily basis. he also said that since he hasn't been able to visit the children in the hospital due to the unprecedented pandemic, he has been putting on weekly online shows.

The caption of the post read, “In celebration of #GWRday Martin Rees Magician attempted this unbelievable underwater magic tricks record at the famous Pinewood Studios".

READ: Video: Baby Elephant Takes Tumble While Chasing Warthogs, Netizens In Awe Of 'brave Boy'

READ: 'Lighthouse Keeper & Robot Butler': Zuckerberg & Dorsey's Contrasting Looks Trigger Memes

Netizens call it 'unbelievable'

Since shared, the post has garnered nearly 1.7 lakh views. Several users also flooded the comment section with reactions. While one user called Martin’s attempt “amazing,” others wrote, “Just incredible, so inspirational, melted my heart. You're always working so hard and fight hard to achieve your goals. The world is your oyster, grab it with both hands mate and continue to make a difference as you have always done, so proud of you”. “Hang on tight to your rising star, Martin. You are truly amazing!” added third. “Amazing stuff! This is lovely for all sorts of reasons!” said fourth.

READ: 'Cosplay Cat': Kitty Dresses Up As Fictional Characters, Netizens Seek 'fashion Advice'

READ: 'When Zucchini Comes To Punjab..': Supermarket's Spelling Goof Up Leaves Tweeple In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.