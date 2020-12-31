Welcome 2021: New Zealand Rings In New Year With Fireworks In Auckland | Watch

Quick links:
New Zealand has rung in New Year 2021. Bidding adieu to 2020, Auckland stepped into the New Year with a fireworks show and a laser show. Thousands of revellers watched the spectacle from the Sky Tower on Friday morning. New Zealand is the first major country to celebrate New Year 2021, reporting less than 10 cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis. Crowds were allowed to gather in the city to mark the occasion.
New Year 2021 first arrived in the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati. New Zealand followed next. Australia, Japan, and South Korea are next in line to ring in 2021. The last place to celebrate New Year will be Bakers Island which lies in the central Pacific Ocean.
