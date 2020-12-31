New Year: Sydney Steps Into 2021 With Spectacular Fireworks Display At Harbour; Watch

Celebrations are underway as the world welcomes 2021. Sydney witnessed New Year festivities and a spectacular display of fireworks over the city’s harbor which is the highlight of the evening. Rockets shot out of the famous sails of the Opera House and rainbow fountains along with colored sparkle lit up the sky above the water leaving everyone in awe.

Fireworks at Sydney Harbour

Owing to the ongoing pandemic with several vantage points of the harbor being shut down, this year people are watching the show from the comfort of their couch with their families. The crowd that usually pack up the area around the harbor was forced to watch the beautiful display of fireworks and light shows on their television. Coming in as restrictions for the people, the government has restricted the outdoor gatherings from 50 to 30. It comes as coronavirus cases have spread beyond Sydney's northern beaches, including a few more in the so-called Croydon family cluster while there are a few individual cases in other parts of greater Sydney.

Read: Restrictions See Sydney Harbour Empty On NYE

Read: Welcome 2021: New Zealand Rings In New Year With Fireworks In Auckland | Watch

Much to the surprise of the fans, this year, Sydney celebrated New Year’s eve with a shortened fireworks display. Last year the fireworks were also almost cancelled due to the deadly spread of wildfires across thousands of miles. This year the firework show has been hailed as a beacon of hope for a better 2021.

Taking to the tradition every year, the fireworks are synchronized to a soundtrack of any popular music track, the fireworks explode off the arches, catwalk, and roadway of the Harbour Bridge giving a visual appeal to the eyes where people usually pray for a better year ahead. The places that are beautifully lighted up are Opera House, nearby city buildings, and up to eight barges evenly divided on both sides of the Sydney bridge.

New Year celebrations in New Zealand

This year New Zealand’s firework display went ahead as the country is among few places in the world where crowds are permitted to gather. Bidding adieu to 2020, Auckland stepped into the New Year with a fireworks show and a laser show. Thousands of revelers watched the spectacle from the Sky Tower on Friday morning. New Zealand is the first major country to celebrate New Year 2021, reporting less than 10 cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis

Read: Sydney Residents Asked To Watch New Year Fireworks From Home Under New COVID Restrictions

Read: Andhra Govt Imposes Fresh Restriction On Fireworks; Only Green Crackers To Be Sold & Used