Animator Creates 'creepy But Cool' Video Of Himself Inside Eyeball; Netizens Baffled

A creation by animator Kevin Barry has left the netizens baffled. Uploaded on Instagram, the video aptly depicts the magic of animation as it shows Kevin sitting inside his own eyeball. Stunned by the bizarre animation, the netizens have deemed it to be “dope”. Kevin has previously also uploaded his animation pieces on his Instagram, however, this one has managed to blow away the netizens.

Magic of animation

The short clip begins with the artist holding a magnifying glass. As the video progresses, the video magnifies into one of his eyes. Soon we see his eyeball open and it's the artist himself who is sitting in his eyeball. The illusion has left the netizens perplexed. The video has been aptly captioned as, “I don’t know what this is or why I made it”.

Confused netizens bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on August 22, the video has managed to gather 275,133 views. Amazed by the video, one user wrote, "Had to watch this one about 20 times. So many interesting things to spot". Applauding Kevin, another user wrote, "This is the best thing you’ve ever done".

Few days back, a baffling optical illusion which asks users to identify visible colours in a spectrum went viral. Initially posted by a user named 'erodaxgolden' on Twitter earlier this week, the illusion appears to be a small white rectangle. However, one can easily see a variety of light shaded colours once they tilt their head or the gadget they are viewing it on. While, colours like a lighter shade of lilac, blue, yellow are visible along with white, the users are finding it difficult to agree on exact colours. In addition, the colours visible also depend upon a screen's levels of brightness, saturation and contrast as these factors also impacted on the shades of colours being reflected.

(Image Credits: Instagram/KevinBparry)

