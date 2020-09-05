Google Gives Friday Off To Employees, Netizens Say 'every Business Should Do This'

As Google announced that it will be giving its employees an additional off-day ahead of Labour Day weekend, several internet users took to Twitter to praise the move and urge other companies to do the same. According to CNBC, the company in an internal message asked employees, including interns to take the Friday off in order to avoid burnout keeping in mind the "collective wellbeing" of its staff. The additional Friday off was aimed to give the employees a mental break following hectic seven months of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the news of Google’s ‘super cool’ initiative circulated, Twitteratis couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating the move and urging other firms to do the same. While one internet user jokingly wrote, “Dear every company, take notes,” another mentioned that a collective day for mental health and a break is very important. From ‘cool’ to ‘bravo’, several users hailed the initiative and said that ‘every business should do this’.

Netizens hail Google’s new initiative

Meanwhile, Google has already sent its staff to work from home until mid-2021 and advised employees who had already booked another day as leave to reschedule their off in order to reap the benefit of the extra day off.

The technical staff did not get the opportunity to take the Friday off but the company said that they were exploring something similar for them while reiterating that providing support to customers is also important. Employees on a contractual basis and on third-party recruitment were also not provided with the extra Friday off as the California based tech giant said that their actual employer would have to make that decision.

